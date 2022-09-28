Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Toms River Approves Beach Replenishment Financial Agreement
The Toms River Township council on Wednesday night approved a financial agreement that will allow a federal beach renourishment project to get underway, expected to begin next year after bids are sought and a contract awarded. Ocean County has agreed to fund half of the cost for beach renourishment in...
Toms River’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Awesome For Teens With Autism, Too
I pull up to a mostly empty parking lot, my nineteen-year-old severely autistic son rocking out in the backseat with anticipation. We have been to this location once before but I had yet to register for access to the Toms River RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams, and I had wanted to take a look at it first before I went to the trouble. Justin had sat patiently in my car that day as the volunteers actually let me register in person and quickly look around so I could make my decision.
‘No Parking’ Proposal on Brick Twp. Street Draws Opposition From Residents
Residents of what has, historically, been a quiet street in Brick Township came to Tuesday night’s township council meeting to voice their opposition to an ordinance that would ban on-street parking on their street. The residents of Davos Road, off Princeton Avenue, also have a popular neighbor: the Windward...
Brick Planning Installation of EV Charging Stations at Two Parks
Brick Township, with the assistance of a state grant, is planning to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at two township park facilities. As part of a capital project that received the endorsement of the township’s planning board Wednesday night, EV charging stations will be added to Windward Beach Park, off Princeton Avenue, and the Drum Point Sports Complex, off Brick Boulevard and Drum Point Road.
Seaside Heights OK’s Two Development Projects on Dupont Avenue
The Seaside Heights planning board has approved two development projects on Dupont Avenue. The board earlier this month took action in approving applications involving the properties at 22 Dupont Avenue and 47 Dupont Avenue. In one application, the owner of 46 Dupont sought permission to. divide the current parcel into...
Seaside Park Officials Endorse Redevelopment of ‘Dangerous’ Motel Over Owner’s Objections
More than 800 police responses over five years, exposed wiring, sagging floors and mold were just a few of the items that led an engineering firm hired by Seaside Park to recommend the Desert Palm Inn be redeveloped, and were too much for the motel’s owner to overcome in his opposition to government action on his property.
Salaries for Brick’s Elected Fire Commissioners Will Remain Stable for Next Year
The Brick Township council this week, under the second year of a state mandated process, set the salaries of the township’s fire commissioners this week. Municipal councils, since 2021, are required to review and approve the compensation of elected commissioners each year. Three groups of commissioners – a group for each of the township’s three fire districts – serve the township and stand for election in February, along with a referendum on approval of the fire district budget. Voters do not receive notification of the election date by mail. The goal of the state salary legislation was to increase transparency within fire districts.
