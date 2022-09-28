I pull up to a mostly empty parking lot, my nineteen-year-old severely autistic son rocking out in the backseat with anticipation. We have been to this location once before but I had yet to register for access to the Toms River RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams, and I had wanted to take a look at it first before I went to the trouble. Justin had sat patiently in my car that day as the volunteers actually let me register in person and quickly look around so I could make my decision.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO