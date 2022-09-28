ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River Approves Beach Replenishment Financial Agreement

The Toms River Township council on Wednesday night approved a financial agreement that will allow a federal beach renourishment project to get underway, expected to begin next year after bids are sought and a contract awarded. Ocean County has agreed to fund half of the cost for beach renourishment in...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Toms River’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Awesome For Teens With Autism, Too

I pull up to a mostly empty parking lot, my nineteen-year-old severely autistic son rocking out in the backseat with anticipation. We have been to this location once before but I had yet to register for access to the Toms River RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams, and I had wanted to take a look at it first before I went to the trouble. Justin had sat patiently in my car that day as the volunteers actually let me register in person and quickly look around so I could make my decision.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
‘No Parking’ Proposal on Brick Twp. Street Draws Opposition From Residents

Residents of what has, historically, been a quiet street in Brick Township came to Tuesday night’s township council meeting to voice their opposition to an ordinance that would ban on-street parking on their street. The residents of Davos Road, off Princeton Avenue, also have a popular neighbor: the Windward...
BRICK, NJ
Brick Planning Installation of EV Charging Stations at Two Parks

Brick Township, with the assistance of a state grant, is planning to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at two township park facilities. As part of a capital project that received the endorsement of the township’s planning board Wednesday night, EV charging stations will be added to Windward Beach Park, off Princeton Avenue, and the Drum Point Sports Complex, off Brick Boulevard and Drum Point Road.
BRICK, NJ
City
Seaside Heights OK’s Two Development Projects on Dupont Avenue

The Seaside Heights planning board has approved two development projects on Dupont Avenue. The board earlier this month took action in approving applications involving the properties at 22 Dupont Avenue and 47 Dupont Avenue. In one application, the owner of 46 Dupont sought permission to. divide the current parcel into...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Salaries for Brick’s Elected Fire Commissioners Will Remain Stable for Next Year

The Brick Township council this week, under the second year of a state mandated process, set the salaries of the township’s fire commissioners this week. Municipal councils, since 2021, are required to review and approve the compensation of elected commissioners each year. Three groups of commissioners – a group for each of the township’s three fire districts – serve the township and stand for election in February, along with a referendum on approval of the fire district budget. Voters do not receive notification of the election date by mail. The goal of the state salary legislation was to increase transparency within fire districts.
BRICK, NJ

