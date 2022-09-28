City officials in Platteville are again are considering the acquisition of the Platteville Armory to house the city’s senior center and other recreational activities. Common Council members have discussed the possibility of purchasing the Platteville Armory for $135,000. A report says that if the city purchases the Armory from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, it either could operate the facility or sell it to another entity with the agreement that the city be able to use the first floor for recreational and senior center activities. Common Council members also could choose not to purchase the property, as they did in December when they declined an offer from the military to sell the property to the city for $1. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel says there’s some advantages to having ownership of the property but there is also the cost of having to purchase the property and the continued maintenance and upkeep to consider. A group of older adults who attended the meeting expressed hesitation and discontent with the potential move.

