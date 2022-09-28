Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Platteville Officials Consider Purchasing Platteville Armory
City officials in Platteville are again are considering the acquisition of the Platteville Armory to house the city’s senior center and other recreational activities. Common Council members have discussed the possibility of purchasing the Platteville Armory for $135,000. A report says that if the city purchases the Armory from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, it either could operate the facility or sell it to another entity with the agreement that the city be able to use the first floor for recreational and senior center activities. Common Council members also could choose not to purchase the property, as they did in December when they declined an offer from the military to sell the property to the city for $1. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel says there’s some advantages to having ownership of the property but there is also the cost of having to purchase the property and the continued maintenance and upkeep to consider. A group of older adults who attended the meeting expressed hesitation and discontent with the potential move.
Hollingsworth Selected To Serve On Advisory Council on Rural Schools
Dr. Lindsay Hollingsworth, interim director of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville School of Education, was invited to serve as a member of the Advisory Council on Rural Schools, Libraries and Communities on behalf of Wisconsin State Schools Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. The Advisory Council focuses on a range of community concerns that affect rural areas, including education and overall quality-of-life issues. The council will examine the increasing challenges facing rural school districts, including revenue caps, declining enrollments, high-cost programs, and increasing transportation expenses. The council, with input from rural school and community leaders, will identify the array of services and financial resources needed to support rural schools and communities. Dr. Hollingsworth is a native of Southwest Wisconsin and a Platteville High School graduate.
Recovery programs seek to solve food waste – and insecurity – in Wisconsin
Driving a university-owned van, University of Wisconsin-Madison student Morgan Barlin traverses the campus, making stops at three dining halls on a spring afternoon. At each stop, Barlin is met by kitchen staff who present her with various leftover foods, from sweet potatoes to breakfast omelets. These foods, which would have otherwise been thrown away, will be redistributed to students at no cost.
Pollution stinks. Dane County says manure processing can help
MADISON, Wis. — Pollution stinks. So does cow manure. And Dane County officials say that unprocessed manure leads to pollution in local lakes. Between January and March, over half of the phosphorus runoff that goes into local waterways comes from manure sitting on frozen ground. Those chemicals lead to algae blooms and slime.
Cuba City Awarded Ag Grant
Cuba City Schools was 1 of 65 schools in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to receive a grant of up to $4,000 to fund a variety of hands-on learning tools for agricultural classrooms. With the grant, Cuba City’s agricultural program will receive new technology and access to online curriculum for their students.
‘It’s a big relief’: Sun Prairie EMS replacing cardiac monitors thanks to DHS flex grant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When you’re in an emergency and call an ambulance, you’re calling a truck staffed with professionals and thousands of dollars in lifesaving equipment. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services just awarded millions to EMS providers across the state to help offset some of those costs after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released...
Grant County Announces Construction Projects
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced upcoming construction projects. Starting October 3rd through the 7th and October 10th through the 14th, road construction will start on County Highway H From Kieler to Cuba City. This will replace the 7 culverts along the 9.5 mile stretch. Motorists should expect short delays during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane within the area of each culvert replacement.
Deerfield High School students organize walkout over concerns about response to threatening TikTok video
DEERFIELD, Wis. — Students at Deerfield High School organized a walkout on Thursday after a threatening video on Tik Tok sparked concern about safety at the school. In the video, a student at the school says in part, “I will murder every single one of you. There will be no exceptions.”
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs.
UW-P names committee in search for new chancellor
Officials with the University of Wisconsin System named the committee who will lead the search for the next University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor. The 13-member search and screen committee will convene in the coming weeks and will determine and interview candidates for the position. Former Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Tammy Evetovich has served as interim chancellor since June after Former Chancellor Dennis Shields left earlier this year.
Healthy Communities Summit underway in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Cyclists and those looking for tips on healthier living are gathering at the Madison Concourse Hotel Thursday and Friday for an inaugural event put on by the Wisconsin Bike Fed and the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation. The 2022 Wisconsin Healthy Communities Summit features experts from...
Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
Traffic changes start Wednesday in area near Blair Street, East Washington Avenue
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers will see a number of changes near Blair Street and East Washington Avenue beginning Wednesday as construction in the area moves ahead. The latest traffic switch, which is being done to allow crews to work on the sanitary sewer main and replace concrete in the area, is expected to last two to three weeks, the city said in an update Tuesday. It also aims to get a head start on construction on East Washington Avenue next year.
Highway 23 and 81 Road Construction Nearing Completion
Crews working on the road construction of Highways 23 and 81 and Galena Street in Darlington have announced upcoming plans. According to construction project manager Barry Larson, intersection paving on Highways 23 and 81 will take place on Thursday. Crews are scheduled to mill matchline joints, likely in the afternoon. On Friday, crews are scheduled to pave the entire intersection, likely in the morning. The work will be completed under flagging operations both days, so expect delays. As for Highway 23 and Galena Street, asphalt paving will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week, and Monday next week. Also next week, there will be lawn restoration, pavement marking, and installation of signs, guardrails, and manhole castings. If all goes well, the plan is to open the road to traffic at the end of the day on Friday October 7th.
Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon
BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree...
Sennett Middle School principal leaves post after less than month in charge
MADISON, Wis. — Sennett Middle School Prinicpal Dr. Jeffery Copeland is no longer employed by the school or the district. Madison Metropolitan School District officials confirmed Copeland’s departure on Tuesday. He was hired shortly before the start of the school year and was placed on a leave of absence last week.
In the 608: ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ tonight in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a unique walk that invites participants to walk a mile in women’s shoes to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence victims. The money raised benefits the domestic violence programs at the YWCA Rock County. Join YWCA Rock...
UW-P awards Dairy Innovation Hub faculty research fellowships
University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials recently awarded five faculty fellowships to help increase dairy-related research through the Dairy Innovation Hub. The projects funded will include a study of automated rotational grazing, evaluation of nitrogen availability from manure and development of disease management strategies against root rot in alfalfa plants, among other projects. The hub is supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the State of Wisconsin, and this marks the third round of Dairy Innovation Hub faculty fellowships.
National Faith and Blue Weekend on October 7th
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Platteville Police Department, and the University of Wisconsin Platteville Police Department have announced their participation in the National Faith and Blue weekend on October 7th . National Faith & Blue Weekend facilitates safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations. The event has been planned in partnership with Rolling Hills Church on October 7th from 5:00pm to 7:00p at the church, located on Main Street in Platteville. From 5:00pm to 6:00pm, law enforcement will be on hand displaying equipment, a drone demonstration, and a K9 demonstration. After the displays and demonstrations, a meal will be provided with a short program to follow.
