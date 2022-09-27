Read full article on original website
Game Prediction: #4 Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes
The IB staff previews and makes predictions for the matchup between Michigan and Iowa
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
Report: Big Ten School Plans On Tearing Down Football Stadium
Northwestern is planning some major changes to its home field, according to a new report. The university plans to tear down Ryan Field, which opened in 1926, and construct a more modern stadium with a smaller capacity, according to Danny Ecker of ChicagoBusiness.com. "The $800M project would be privately-funded and...
Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game
Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
Like It Or Not, Iowa’s Field of Dreams Expansion Has Begun
Back in April, it was announced that Iowa's Field of Dreams would be getting an $80 million expansion project. When the project was announced it was met with interesting reviews, to say the least. There were a lot of Iowans who weren't happy with turning the beloved Dyersville baseball field, into an everyday sporting complex. Many Iowans on social media mention this expansion would take away some of the magic of what made the Field of Dreams special. Well, like it or not, the expansion project is underway.
Elite Linebacker Adarius Hayes Names His Top 8 Schools
Four-star linebacker recruit Adarius Hayes has narrowed his college options down to eight programs. Hayes named Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF as his top choices. "I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts updates sellout status ahead of Week 5 Indiana game
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts and the Huskers are trying to keep the sellout streak of Memorial Stadium rolling. That streak reaches all the way back to the 1960s and has spanned the highest highs and lowest lows of Nebraska football. Recently, Alberts labeled the sellout as something that will be...
Kirk Ferentz Reveals If He's Out For Revenge Against Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines put it on Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes in last year's Big Ten Championship game. It was a 39-point beatdown in Lucas Oil Stadium for Jim Harbaugh and Co. on the way to the school's first ever College Football Playoff. When asked if he had revenge...
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
U.S. Soccer’s 30-year run on ESPN has come to an end
The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last week marked the end of the federation’s 30-year partnership with ESPN. In the final minute of the game, former USMNT player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman put a bow on a long era of Disney-owned coverage of the national team. “For so many of us, it was [growing up with] the ABC games, the ESPN family of networks — just watching the games,” Twellman said. “Way before I even got here, they just did such a good job of helping this national team — both the women’s...
College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5
Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6. In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety. South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is...
Kinnick Nightmares: Why Michigan is in trouble against Iowa, atrocious offense and all
Even Jim Harbaugh understands that Iowa is where “Top Five teams go to die.” So Michigan football can’t overlook the Hawkeyes despite their horrid offense. Michigan is on upset alert and everyone knows it. The Wolverines are heading to Ames this weekend to take on a 3-1...
2024 four-star PG Juni Mobley cuts list to six
Juni Mobley, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. His finalists include: Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier. The six-foot, 150-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is coming off official...
ESPN ranks the 21 remaining undefeated teams in college football
As the weeks go by in college football, the list of undefeated teams continues to shrink. After Week 4, the total number is down to 21, ranging from seven different conferences. Compared to a week ago, there we 33 undefeated. ESPN decided to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with there...
Big Ten, Big 12 Could Usher Out Pac-12
As the Big Ten looks to keep expanding, some in the industry are reportedly concerned about the Pac-12’s sustainability. After announcing the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, commissioner Kevin Warren is looking to add a new media rights deal to the conference’s seven-year, $8 billion deal it struck in August, which is expected to payout an annual $75 million to each school.
Minnesota reveals uniform combination for homecoming showdown vs. Purdue
Minnesota has set its uniform combination for a Week 5 homecoming showdown vs. Purdue, and the Gophers will be going with a classic look for the matchup. Thursday night, Minnesota revealed the team is going with maroon jerseys on top of gold pants on Saturday. The classic look is topped by a maroon helmet with gold accents and a gold facemask.
ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's odds of running the table entering Week 5
Ohio State put up 52 points and 539 total yards of offense in the blowout victory over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have looked good lately, scoring 174 total points over their last three games. That might be one reason why they have the best chance to go undefeated, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
Look: Fans Aren't Happy With Ole Miss Alternate Helmet
The Ole Miss Rebels will rock some unique helmets during tomorrow's marquee matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. The SEC squad revealed some interesting white and blue camo headgear for Saturday's conference matchup. Take a look at the helmets here:. The vast majority of the college football world seems to dislike...
ESPN's CFB Live crew previews Week 5 'trap game' for Michigan
A clash of B1G teams is happening on Saturday as Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. Michigan enters Saturday as 10.5-point favorites, and have typically dominated, leading the series 43-15 overall. However, Michigan hasn’t won in Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland.
