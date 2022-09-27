ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Grundy County Herald

Decision delivered in explosive quarry battle

After months of waiting, 12th Judicial District Chancellor Melissa Thomas Willis has ruled in favor of Grundy County in the Tinsley Sand and Gravel, LLC v Grundy County case. Attorneys for the county and Tinsley, William Reider and Clifton Miller respectively, appeared in Chancery Court Sept. 19. The Chancery Courtroom was standing room only with the crowd spilling out into the hallway, the majority of whom were residents who live in close proximity to Tinsley’s Chevy Road property.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning

Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
COOKEVILLE, TN
waewradio.com

Cumb. Co. SO, Crossville PD And FFG PD To Receive Combined $89,000+ Federal Grant Funds For Highway Safety Education And Enforcement

(Source: THSO Press Release) Today, Sept. 29, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announces $24.5 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the 2022–2023 Federal Fiscal Year. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive $45,000 for...
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
ALCOA, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
PLEASANT HILL, TN
carthagecourier.com

Meetings for natural gas pipeline scheduled at three locations

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is soliciting public comments on concerns about the potential construction of a new natural gas pipeline which would pass through the northern section of Smith County. The federal agency is in the process of conducting what it calls a “Notice of Scoping Period Requesting...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

Injured Hiker Rescued From Bottom Of Cummins Falls State Park

Source: Putnam County Rescue Squad Facebook Page, Photo credit Leksi Wearing. The Rope Rescue Team assisted Jackson County EMS – TN and Cummins Falls State Park Rangers in the rescue of an injured hiker at the bottom of Cummins Falls State Park. The hiker suffered a minor injury while in the gorge and was unable to walk out from the area, so the Putnam County Rope Rescue Team assisted.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WDEF

Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
CLEVELAND, TN

