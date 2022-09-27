Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Cumberland County Clerk’s Office Services On Pause After Leak Found In Old Courthouse
Old Cumberland Courthouse having to close its original 1905 portion due to a portion with hazardous structural integrity. Mayor Allen Foster said a leak discovery led to structural engineers recommending the closure of that part of the building which houses the County Clerk’s office. “We call ourselves lucky that...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County’s COVID-19 Deaths 338 On Saturday, September 24, 2022
One more person has died in Cumberland County from the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 338 on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Over the past week positive cases grew by 42 in Cumberland County for a total of 18,296 since pandemic reporting began. Across the state, 127 people...
Grundy County Herald
Decision delivered in explosive quarry battle
After months of waiting, 12th Judicial District Chancellor Melissa Thomas Willis has ruled in favor of Grundy County in the Tinsley Sand and Gravel, LLC v Grundy County case. Attorneys for the county and Tinsley, William Reider and Clifton Miller respectively, appeared in Chancery Court Sept. 19. The Chancery Courtroom was standing room only with the crowd spilling out into the hallway, the majority of whom were residents who live in close proximity to Tinsley’s Chevy Road property.
newstalk941.com
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
waewradio.com
Cumb. Co. SO, Crossville PD And FFG PD To Receive Combined $89,000+ Federal Grant Funds For Highway Safety Education And Enforcement
(Source: THSO Press Release) Today, Sept. 29, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announces $24.5 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the 2022–2023 Federal Fiscal Year. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive $45,000 for...
crossvillenews1st.com
EMERGENCY WORKERS BUSY THIS MORNING: MURDER/SUICIDE, SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS MORE….
It has been a very busy morning for Cumberland County emergency personnel. Deputies were called to Uplands Village Memory Care Facility in Pleasant Hill this morning for a shooting report. There, a man had shot and killed his wife who was in the memory care facility and then took his...
wvlt.tv
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
Audit Requested by New Warren County Sheriff Finds Irregularities; Coffee Co. DA’s office to Investigate
31st District Attorney General Chris Stanford said an audit requested by the Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. On Target News spoke with Matheny and he said his department found irregularities in logging of evidence and said there were potential legal implications in a large number of criminal cases. Due...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
carthagecourier.com
Meetings for natural gas pipeline scheduled at three locations
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is soliciting public comments on concerns about the potential construction of a new natural gas pipeline which would pass through the northern section of Smith County. The federal agency is in the process of conducting what it calls a “Notice of Scoping Period Requesting...
Man accused of shooting wife, self in Cumberland County assisted living facility
Limited details have been released, but the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said two people were found shot to death in Pleasant Hill.
fox17.com
Gang member arrested in Putnam County after attempting to evade three police agencies
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Algood Police Department (APD) and Cookeville Police Department (CPD) arrested and charged a gang member Monday after two traffic stop attempts. Zachary Austin Shockley, who has known affiliation to the gang “Vice Lords” was booked into the Putnam County...
waewradio.com
Injured Hiker Rescued From Bottom Of Cummins Falls State Park
Source: Putnam County Rescue Squad Facebook Page, Photo credit Leksi Wearing. The Rope Rescue Team assisted Jackson County EMS – TN and Cummins Falls State Park Rangers in the rescue of an injured hiker at the bottom of Cummins Falls State Park. The hiker suffered a minor injury while in the gorge and was unable to walk out from the area, so the Putnam County Rope Rescue Team assisted.
Grundy County Herald
Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
WBIR
KCSO: One person arrested after 'threat' at First Baptist Academy in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — Several police cruisers were seen in the Powell area on Monday. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a person was arrested as a result of the incident there. They said there was a "threat" at First Baptist Academy in Powell and the school was put on...
2-year-old found unresponsive in neighbor’s pool in Bradley County
An investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool on Sunday afternoon in Bradley County.
1450wlaf.com
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
WDEF
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
