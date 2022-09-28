Read full article on original website
Happi
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Leaders Gather in Washington DC for Leadership Summit
After more than two years of virtual meetings, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) brings together industry executives and thought leaders for its first-ever leadership summit, an in-person gathering in the nation’s capital on September 28-29. Following the tradition of PCPC’s annual meeting, attendees will reflect on the beauty...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
SpaceNews.com
Kayhan, Astroscale, UT Austin win Space Force study contract for in-orbit servicing technology
WASHINGTON — Kayhan Space, and partners Astroscale US and the University of Texas at Austin, won a U.S. Space Force contract to develop software for in-orbit servicing vehicles, the companies announced Sept. 28. The team won a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase 1 award worth $250,000 under the...
JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division
Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
technode.global
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding
Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
getnews.info
Set Up Offshore Software Development Center in India: Hire Remote Developers @ PROVAB
Provab helps global companies to set up offshore software development centers in India. Starting from IT infrastructure and setting up tech teams (dedicated web & mobile app developers), we work closely with customers to keep them ahead of the curve. A recent market research on the global offshoring came to...
T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled Advanced Industry Solutions, an end-to-end suite of connectivity, compute, devices, and applications needed to make smart cities, autonomous factories, and more, possible. Businesses and municipalities no longer have to wade through endless options of technology vendors because the Un-carrier is bringing it all together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005895/en/ New 5G Advanced Network Solutions help make “smart” retail, cities, manufacturing, and logistics more accessible (Photo: Business Wire)
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
nationalhogfarmer.com
UMN, international partners fight swine disease, strengthen trade
Infectious diseases are an ongoing concern for the global swine industry, and a team of University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine researchers have received funding to develop training and resources to combat disease and build response capacity abroad. Delegates from the Philippines and Vietnam recently visited the UMN to participate in training exercises designed to combat swine disease and guide decision-making and policies relating to the swine industry.
itsecuritywire.com
1Kosmos Recognized SINET16 Innovator for Unifying Identity Proofing and Passwordless Authentication
1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 companies are identified for delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool...
fintechmagazine.com
LGIM joins fintech Saphyre Endeavor’s AI driven platform
Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) has partnered with US fintech Saphyre’s AI-driven Endeavor platform. Saphyre, the US-based fintech that provides solutions for pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, has welcomed Legal and General Investment Management (LIGM) to its network of financial institution partners. LGIM has joined Saphyre’s patented Endeavor...
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
Putin's new land grab is dangerous for Ukraine -- and the world
Russia's new land grab in Ukraine is an act of geopolitical piracy that will make the war more dangerous, add new risk to the West's strategic calculations and deal a long-term challenge to the international rule of law.
Editorial: More lawbreaking on Wall Street
When it comes to cultural arrogance built upon unearned elitism, nothing can match Wall Street. Just a few short years after average Americans were forced to bail out the giants of finance who caused a global crisis with their recklessness comes new evidence of dangerous lawlessness. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have combined to impose nearly $2 billion in fines on firms that are designated as global systemically important banks. A GSIB designation all but declares the institution as too big to fail. Read more Blade editorials
labroots.com
Customer-Led Innovation: Building the CTS Xenon
How customers and R&D scientists came together across oceans and a pandemic to create a next-gen cell therapy solution. Thermo Fisher Scientific scientists Nektaria Andronikou (left) and Mike Gordon (right) with the CTS Xenon Electroporation System instrument and MultiShot cartridge. Few emerging fields today are as exciting as cell and...
3 Ways to Foster Trust and Communication During a Global MA
Knowing how to navigate your teams through the complexities of this business venture can increase your chances of having a successful merger. Here are three suggestions for a successful transition.
accesslifthandlers.com
Global Rental Alliance launches member brochure
The Global Rental Alliance (GRA), a networking organisation for equipment rental associations that was formed in 2003 to promote rental worldwide, is publishing a “Members of the Global Rental Alliance” brochure. The brochure is available on the GRA website: https://globalrentalalliance.org/members-of-the-global-rental-alliance-brochure/. Prepared with the help of the GRA members,...
crowdfundinsider.com
U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Introduces Use-Case Repository in Knowledge Center
The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, launched a new industry resource, the Use Case Repository in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. Supported by The Clearing House, the FPC Education & Awareness Work Group (EAWG) “developed the...
