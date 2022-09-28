When it comes to cultural arrogance built upon unearned elitism, nothing can match Wall Street. Just a few short years after average Americans were forced to bail out the giants of finance who caused a global crisis with their recklessness comes new evidence of dangerous lawlessness. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have combined to impose nearly $2 billion in fines on firms that are designated as global systemically important banks. A GSIB designation all but declares the institution as too big to fail. Read more Blade editorials

ECONOMY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO