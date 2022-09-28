ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

ESPN 690

Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Putnam County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged

Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Storm damage less than officials feared

Putnam County fared better than expected Wednesday night, officials said, though flooding and blackouts continued to sweep through the area Thursday morning and rising water levels remain a concern. Bill Pickens, chairman of the Putnam County Board of Commissioners, said the worst of the wind and rainfall from Tropical Storm...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Flooding, power outages expected in Putnam

Putnam County officials provided advice and updates on Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on the area at a press conference Wednesday morning. Bill Pickens, chairman of the Putnam County Board of Commissioners, said experts expected around 7 inches of rain in most parts of the county, with some areas receiving up to 15 inches.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information

Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler neighborhoods urged to evacuate due to potential flooding threat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, Flagler County officials urged residents in the Woodlands neighborhood, which is evacuation Zone C, to evacuate immediately due to significant flooding. At 1:30 p.m., Officials added evacuation Zone B which includes Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

