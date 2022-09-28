Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Bret Harte volleyball picks up another important league victory
At this point in the Mother Lode League season, every match is important to win. But Thursday’s victory for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp turned out to be much bigger than it seems. With Bret Harte’s 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-14)...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs lose by 7 strokes to Sonora on the road
The return trip from Sonora to Angels Camp was not a gleeful one for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. After beating the Sonora Wildcats by 42 strokes earlier in the season at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs ended up losing by seven in the rematch.
mymotherlode.com
With Amador Out, Sonora High Scrambling To Find New Opponent
Sonora, CA — A group text by some Amador Varsity football players making controversial comments ended the Buffaloes’ season, leaving the Wildcats without an opponent next weekend. As earlier reported here, those remarks have not been made public, but Amador’s Superintendent called the group thread comments “highly inappropriate.”...
Calaveras Enterprise
DJ8A5420.JPG
Photo Gallery: Calaveras Volleyball vs. Sonora (9/29/22) Calaveras lost to Sonora 3-1 on Sept. 29 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Photos by Guy Dossi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California
The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
mymotherlode.com
A Facelift For Groveland And Hetch Hetchy
Sonora, CA – Using trash pickers, gloves, and garbage bags, over 30 volunteers took part in the first annual Groveland and Hetch Hetchy Facelift: Act Local Cleanup last weekend. Visit Tuolumne County along with local businesses teamed up with Yosemite Facelift, which has been cleaning up the Yosemite Valley...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton. According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
RELATED PEOPLE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Turlock Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on SR-108 Near Jamestown
On September 25, 2022, officials reported a fatality following a motorcycle crash near Jamestown. The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. near the SR-108 and SR-120 split just west of the Jamestown area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Near Jamestown. In a preliminary...
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs park impacts considered
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has approved a preliminary design for a community park in Diamond Springs. Concerns from residents and county leaders include traffic congestion and noise. David Campbell, with the Roach + Campbell landscape architecture firm, introduced three concept plans for the park to supervisors last...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Undersheriff Macedo Announces Upcoming Retirement
San Andreas, CA — A longtime leader in the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Jim Macedo, will be retiring on October 7. Macedo has worked in, or supervised, every division, unit and team within the sheriff’s office. Following the death of Sheriff Gary Kuntz in 2015, Macedo also served as undersheriff for eight months, until the appointment of Sheriff Rick Dibasilio.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Dove Road and Escalon-Bellota Road
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, a fatal motorcycle collision occurred on Escalon-Bellota Road and Dove Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place shortly before 2:00 p.m. and involved a Lexus and an off-road motorcycle, officials said. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Dove Road Near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Joaquin County, authorities said. The person driving a Volkswagen Jetta struck a pedestrian on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Alpine Road, just south of Live Oak Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The hit-and-run happened northeast of Stockton.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
Comments / 0