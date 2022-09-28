ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man dies after he lost control of motorcycle

JACKSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ronnie Wewenis, 58, Horton, was northbound on U.S. 75 two miles north of Netawaka passing some northbound traffic. The driver lost control...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
