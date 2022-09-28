Read full article on original website
Hurricane prep for your pets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Although Southwest Louisiana hasn’t been hit by a hurricane since Luara and Delta, residents know they need to stay prepared this time of year, and part of that is ensuring you have a plan for your pets. One local resident, Richard Rhoden, explained just...
State superintendent of education visits Calcasieu schools
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning
In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
A Cat 4+ hurricane has touched almost every part of the Gulf Coast in last 5 years; see map
Almost every part of the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida has been devastated by a catastrophic hurricane during the past five years. Hurricane Ian was the latest massive storm to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico before bringing life-threatening flooding and powerful winds to communities in southwest and central Florida.
TDL Week 5: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re finally getting some football weather as we reach the midpoint of the high school season. Tonight’s Game of the Week had the Sulphur Tors hosting the Sam Houston Broncos on Homecoming night. At halftime, the Tors led 20-13, but in the end...
Governor Edwards travels to London to meet with international leaders, attend Saints game
The following information is from the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards will lead a delegation of business and state leaders on an economic development mission to London. The delegation includes representatives from Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Offshore Terminal Authority, the Port of New Orleans, the Port of South Louisiana, and the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc. The governor will meet with high-ranking executives of major energy companies and the world’s leading insurance underwriter about current economic conditions and potential future foreign direct investments in Louisiana. He will return to Louisiana Monday, October 3.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
McNeese 2022 Fall Career Expo to be held in October
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its 2022 Fall Career Expo for current students and alumni in October. The expo will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the university’s Recreational Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Attendees should dress professionally and bring...
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Watch Louisiana vs. South Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The South Alabama Jaguars are 1-6 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. South Alabama and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Jaguars won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9-point advantage in the spread.
