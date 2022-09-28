ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Wordle 466 answer and hint: Wednesday, September 28

By Kerry Brunskill
 3 days ago

I've got everything you need to solve today's Wordle the way you want to just below. If you'd just like a few tips then I've got them (with links to further Wordle guides if you'd like to dig deeper), and if you want to see the answer to the September 28 (466) puzzle as quickly as possible then I can show you that too.

It took me until the very last go to get this one—and strangely enough, I didn't mind. The relief I felt at the end almost made the worry (and screen full of grey boxes that came before it) worth the extra wait.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Wednesday, September 28

Today's answer is a word used when power is taken by force, or a commanding role or position is seized without the right to do so. It's a term that can be applied personally as well as politically, but either way, it's always a dramatic event. There's one vowel to find today, used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 466 answer?

Some days those greens just don't turn up fast enough. The answer to the September 28 (466) Wordle is USURP .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • September 27: SOGGY
  • September 26: BRISK
  • September 25: ADMIT
  • September 24: GRATE
  • September 23: GLORY
  • September 22: SAINT
  • September 21: RECAP
  • September 20: ALIKE
  • September 19: TRICE
  • September 18: STICK

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

