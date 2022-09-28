Deadly Hurricane Ian, nearing Category 5 strength, threatens 'catastrophic' storm surge as it nears Florida. It's too late to leave for many, governor says

Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 42 dead in Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after pummeling South Carolina Friday afternoon with destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge, and after killing at least 42 people in Florida, leaving behind a trail of apocalyptic destruction. The storm, which made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, continues...
KTEN.com
Ian expected to dissipate soon after striking Carolinas and killing at least 45 in Florida
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was moving farther inland Friday night after pummeling South Carolina with fierce winds and a destructive storm surge, less than two days after killing at least 45 people in Florida and leaving behind an apocalyptic path of destruction. The storm made its second landfall in...
KTEN.com
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian now takes aim at South Carolina
Hurricane Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday. And the storm's path of destruction is not over. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida and has since...
KTEN.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
(KTEN) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida, as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon. It packed maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just 7 mph shy of a low-end Category 5 storm. READ latest news updates on Ian | WATCH live updates about Ian.
Comments / 0