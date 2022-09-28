ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Deadly Hurricane Ian, nearing Category 5 strength, threatens 'catastrophic' storm surge as it nears Florida. It's too late to leave for many, governor says

KTEN.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

(KTEN) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida, as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon. It packed maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just 7 mph shy of a low-end Category 5 storm. READ latest news updates on Ian | WATCH live updates about Ian.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy