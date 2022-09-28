ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Explainer: Two amendments in Kansas raising questions ahead of election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
JC Post

Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election

TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
JC Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Affordable Housing#Economy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Salina Post Kansas#Kansans#Keda
Kansas Reflector

Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth

TOPEKA — The battle between distortion and nuance rages in the Kansas gubernatorial race as dozens of commercials flood television and the internet in a quest to influence voters’ views of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. In the last few days, independent governor candidate Dennis Pyle added his voice to the […] The post Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan

TOPEKA (KSNT)— A group of Kansas democrats are rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again and the Kansas Legislature needs to do something about […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
JC Post

New judge lets Christian boarding school stay open for now

KANSAS CITY (AP) —A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day...
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales

To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
SALINA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio

Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and treat us with respect. Value our lives. We saw it recently in Gardner Edgerton School District, as a proposed policy covering trans students would have forbidden teachers […] The post Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy