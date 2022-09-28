Read full article on original website
Related
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
Democrat Laura Kelly responds to an attack ad from Republican Derek Schmidt on education policy, a key issue in the 2022 campaign for Kansas governor. The post After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
klcjournal.com
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
Explainer: Two amendments in Kansas raising questions ahead of election
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations […]
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election
TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Pandemic spending at Kan. hospitals could raise insurance cost
WICHITA — Spending shot up at hospitals in the first year of the pandemic amid struggles to find workers and critical supplies. Kansas saw a particularly big jump — and residents may end up footing the bill. Hospitals in the state spent an average of $2,228 per patient...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State seizes western Kansas restaurant over taxes
The Kansas Department of Revenue says it seized the Black Dog Bar and Grill, 132 E. Long Street, Monday after nonpayment of sales tax.
Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth
TOPEKA — The battle between distortion and nuance rages in the Kansas gubernatorial race as dozens of commercials flood television and the internet in a quest to influence voters’ views of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. In the last few days, independent governor candidate Dennis Pyle added his voice to the […] The post Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan
TOPEKA (KSNT)— A group of Kansas democrats are rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again and the Kansas Legislature needs to do something about […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New judge lets Christian boarding school stay open for now
KANSAS CITY (AP) —A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day...
kcur.org
Kansas inmates got punished for drinking alcohol when the prison system was misusing tests
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas prison system admits it's been misusing an alcohol-detecting test that it’s relied on for years and relied on to sort out punishment for inmates it suspected were drinking. Prison officials had been dipping the test strips into drinks to detect alcohol when it’s...
Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales
To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio
Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and treat us with respect. Value our lives. We saw it recently in Gardner Edgerton School District, as a proposed policy covering trans students would have forbidden teachers […] The post Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0