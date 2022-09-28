ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?

One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Cardinals: Has Adam Wainwright lost his spot in the Wild Card rotation?

The Cardinals legend has been come up big all season, but his struggles in September may have lost Wainwright his spot in the Wild Card rotation. Adam Wainwright has been more than the St. Louis Cardinals could ask for in 2022. At 41 years old, Wainwright has thrown 187 innings with an 11-11 record and a 3.51 ERA. For most of the season, the right-hander has been the go to guy in the Cardinal rotation, but recent struggles now put his reliability into question.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl Central#The St Louis Cardinals#The Milwaukee Brewers
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers

The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Albert Pujols delivers emotional speech to Cardinals after clinching NL Central

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols certainly made the last season of his career a memorable one, and he topped it off with a division win. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is officially wrapping up the final season of his lengthy career, and it’s been beyond memorable. He’s closing out his last season with a division win, and he delivered an emotional speech to the Cardinals after doing so.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WVNews

Coyotes aiming to take step forward in franchise rebuild

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes predictably labored during the first season of their rebuilding project, finishing near the bottom of the NHL standings. The focus of the second year will be about making progress, no matter how incremental.
NHL
WVNews

QB Tagovailoa listed as active for showdown with Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Despite being banged up, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as active for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle, although he continued to say he planned to play against the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Pats' visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy