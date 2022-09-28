Read full article on original website
Cardinals fans buying up tickets for final homestand as playoffs approach
The St. Louis Cardinals reported Tuesday that some tickets were still available for the final three home games of the regular season.
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?
One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
With only a week to go in the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals will battle it out with the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup with major playoff implications on the line. Join us for our odds series, where our Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed. Despite being losers...
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
Paul Goldschmidt looking to get back in MVP form for Cardinals' playoff run
In his return to Dodger Stadium last week, St. Louis Cardinals assistant hitting coach Turner Ward could not linger on the field after his team concluded batting practice. As soon as the last swing was taken, he sprinted down the visiting dugout steps because his prized pupil was waiting for him in the cages.
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
St. Louis Cardinals fans can sign giant ‘thank you’ cards for Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
As the dynamic duo returns home this weekend, Cardinals fans will have a unique chance to thank them for their countless memories.
Cardinals: Has Adam Wainwright lost his spot in the Wild Card rotation?
The Cardinals legend has been come up big all season, but his struggles in September may have lost Wainwright his spot in the Wild Card rotation. Adam Wainwright has been more than the St. Louis Cardinals could ask for in 2022. At 41 years old, Wainwright has thrown 187 innings with an 11-11 record and a 3.51 ERA. For most of the season, the right-hander has been the go to guy in the Cardinal rotation, but recent struggles now put his reliability into question.
Fans have high hopes for 'Red October': Latest on Cardinals' playoff push
ST. LOUIS — For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals are the champions of the National League Central. This is the 12th time the Cardinals have come out on top, more times than any other team in the division. There’s a lot to celebrate in St. Louis. The...
Big series in A-T-L: Mets vs Braves with NL East on the line
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months into the season, it looked like the New York Mets were headed for an NL East runaway. Not so fast, said the reigning World Series champions.
St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers
The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
Albert Pujols delivers emotional speech to Cardinals after clinching NL Central
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols certainly made the last season of his career a memorable one, and he topped it off with a division win. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is officially wrapping up the final season of his lengthy career, and it’s been beyond memorable. He’s closing out his last season with a division win, and he delivered an emotional speech to the Cardinals after doing so.
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
