Join us for Sunday School at 9:45 AM and at 11:00 AM for Morning Worship. Children’s Church and the Nursery are both available. Our Morning Service is accessible for viewing on Facebook Live (Bedford Baptist Church Bedford, VA) or you can view our livestream service on our website: bedfordbaptist.org. At the bottom of the page, click on either the Facebook or YouTube icons. We are excited to have Rev. Michael Khol and his family as part of our Church family. Lots of new and exciting things are happening at Bedford Baptist Church. Now that the pandemic is mostly behind us, if you’re looking for a Church Home, please consider joining us on Sunday morning. Wednesday night suppers are back in full force, starting at 6:00 PM, no reservation needed. Donations are appreciated to fund Community Ministries. Also, plan to stay for Prayer Meeting and Bible Study at 6:45 PM. October is full of thrilling activities. October 9th will be “Awesome Autumn Family Fun”. A trip to Jeter Farm Pumpkin Patch is planned for the 23rd, Pumpkin Caroling at Nobel — Elks Home Campus on the 30th and then on the 31st will be our fabulous “Truck or Treat” starting at 5:00 pm. in the church parking lot. This past Sunday we kicked off our “Operations Christmas Child” campaign. Everyone is encouraged to pick up a shoe box or two and return them on Dedication Sunday, November 20th . Join us on Friday evenings “Pick-Up” Bluegrass/Gospel Jam session on Friday evenings from 7- 9 PM. Attendance has been high, so come early and get a good seat. As always, we invite everyone to take part in the Ministry at Bedford Baptist Church. For information concerning any of these events, please contact the Church Office at 540-586-9564 or check out our website: www.bedfordbaptist.org.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO