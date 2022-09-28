Read full article on original website
Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
Montvale School Preservation Foundation Imagines Their Own Possibilities
Earlier this summer, I was delighted to read a great piece in the paper by Vicki Gardner about the Smith Mountain Lake Center. Her theme “Imagine the Possibilities” resonated with me on another project taking place in Montvale. I’ve been away from Bedford County for the better part of 30 years. Everytime I come home, I drive by the old Montvale High School and imagine all the possibilities for this building and land. In previous letters to the paper, I’ve shared some of these ideas. When I attended the school (K -7thgrade)in the late ‘70’s/early ’80’s, it was the center of the community. Just like Vicki indicated in her letter about the vacant Grand Home Furnishings Show room at the Lake, I, too, am filled with enthusiasm about the old Montvale School building. This building that once served as a hub for events, entertainment, education and meetings, can once again fulfill that role. What many of you may not know is that a passionate and dedicated group from Montvale has formed their own independent 501 c3 non-profit organization. The Montvale School Preservation Foundation was created to save the building from further deterioration, restore it, and create a community center that will serve the Montvale area with programming and activities that are truly endless in possibility. Forgive me, Vicki Gardner, for borrowing from your list of possibilities for our beautiful old building that still has so much life left in her to give to the good people of Montvale.
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
Joseph Wesley Shackford – Elder of the Methodist Church, Passed Away Suddenly at Early Chapel in Bedford County in 1909
The Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library would like to highlight Rev. Joseph Wesley Shackford who was a Methodist minister in the Bedford community as well as in Lynchburg, Virginia. Below is his obituary which was featured in The Baltimore Sun Newspaper in Baltimore, Maryland. The newspaper article is dated Sunday, September 12, 1909 — Page 5.
Nine to be inducted in Sports Hall of Fame
Nine individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports at all levels at the eighth annual Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame. The nominees will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Tuscarora County Club, 701 Golf Club Road in Danville. Formed in 2013, the Hall of...
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approves petition for hotel and townhomes
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - ABoone Real Estate Inc. got the go ahead from the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Wednesday to rezone 3.46 acres to C-2 for a four story hotel and 28.86 acres to R-3 for 80 townhouses in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Edgebrook Road. This comes after the Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of sending it to the Board of Supervisors in early September.
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
Youngkin promises state funding for $82 million titanium plant in rural Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that a proposed $82 million titanium recycling plant would receive over $870,000 in state assistance as the commonwealth moves to promote industrial development in southside.
Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
Church News
Join us for Sunday School at 9:45 AM and at 11:00 AM for Morning Worship. Children’s Church and the Nursery are both available. Our Morning Service is accessible for viewing on Facebook Live (Bedford Baptist Church Bedford, VA) or you can view our livestream service on our website: bedfordbaptist.org. At the bottom of the page, click on either the Facebook or YouTube icons. We are excited to have Rev. Michael Khol and his family as part of our Church family. Lots of new and exciting things are happening at Bedford Baptist Church. Now that the pandemic is mostly behind us, if you’re looking for a Church Home, please consider joining us on Sunday morning. Wednesday night suppers are back in full force, starting at 6:00 PM, no reservation needed. Donations are appreciated to fund Community Ministries. Also, plan to stay for Prayer Meeting and Bible Study at 6:45 PM. October is full of thrilling activities. October 9th will be “Awesome Autumn Family Fun”. A trip to Jeter Farm Pumpkin Patch is planned for the 23rd, Pumpkin Caroling at Nobel — Elks Home Campus on the 30th and then on the 31st will be our fabulous “Truck or Treat” starting at 5:00 pm. in the church parking lot. This past Sunday we kicked off our “Operations Christmas Child” campaign. Everyone is encouraged to pick up a shoe box or two and return them on Dedication Sunday, November 20th . Join us on Friday evenings “Pick-Up” Bluegrass/Gospel Jam session on Friday evenings from 7- 9 PM. Attendance has been high, so come early and get a good seat. As always, we invite everyone to take part in the Ministry at Bedford Baptist Church. For information concerning any of these events, please contact the Church Office at 540-586-9564 or check out our website: www.bedfordbaptist.org.
Patricia H. Robinson, 76 Lynchburg
Patricia Herndon Robinson, 76 of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Herndon, Sr. and Dorothy Herdon. She is survived by a daughter, Tina Dudley and a son, Robert J. Lamm. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are...
Munters opens new facility in Daleville
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More manufacturing jobs are coming to Botetourt County. Munters officially opened a brand new $36 million state-of-the-art facility Wednesday and is looking to add 160 positions. In this new facility, employees will build data center cooling equipment. “Everything’s connected to the cloud nowadays and everything we...
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
A good day for Rats and Centerfest
Saturday was a perfect day for outdoor events. The weather was sunny and warm. People could enjoy being outdoors. Saturday morning, the National D-Day Memorial had Rats. Rats, in this case, t are freshmen at Virginia Military Institute. The university was originally founded, in 1839, as a military school and still is today. All students have to participate in the school’s ROTC program, whether or not they plan to pursue a commission in the armed forces. A majority do. Over the years, the school has produced 285 generals and admirals. George C. Marshall, the commander of the Army during World War II and America’s first 5-star general, was a VMI graduate. Seven of its graduates have received the Congressional Medal of Honor. This is America’s highest combat award and is for “conspicuous gallantry.” Half of the men who have been awarded this medal were killed doing what they did to be honored by it. When you read the citations of those who were alive when the medal was hung around their neck, you are amazed that they survived.
WATCH: Authorities to announce results of investigation into Roanoke hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state and federal authorities are set to hold a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner. According to Brian McGinn, the public affairs specialist for the...
MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
