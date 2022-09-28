Read full article on original website
Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Kansas man dies after he lost control of motorcycle
JACKSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ronnie Wewenis, 58, Horton, was northbound on U.S. 75 two miles north of Netawaka passing some northbound traffic. The driver lost control...
Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
Deputies seize firearm Kan. man used to threaten girlfriend, teen
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a disturbance at a home involving a gun. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting in the 600 block of SW 57th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
🎥Kansas officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. (Click below to listen to a joint press...
Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
Kan. woman faces 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago. Dana Chandler is accused of killing 47-year-old Mike Sisco and his fiancee, 53-year-old Karen Harkness, in 2002 in Topeka.
Republicans to hold statewide bus tour with stops in McPherson, Newton and Hutch
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party will have stops in McPherson, Newton and Hutchinson as part of its statewide bus tour next month. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other...
🏐 Hutch High VB: Maliyah Johnson passes 1,000 kill mark vs Seaman
TOPEKA, Kan.—Hutch High Volleyball team is having an outstanding year and one player on the team passed the 1,000-career kill mark recently vs Topeka Seaman High at Seaman's invitational tournament. Maliyah Johnson, 5'11" outside hitter for the Salthawks had 5 kills vs Seaman to pass the prestigious mark. Johnson...
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
🏐 KU Volleyball Continues Action in Norman
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team will remain on the road as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on September 28 in McCasland Field House at 6 p.m. CT in Norman, Oklahoma. The match will be streamed on SoonerVision on ESPN+. Quick Hits. The Jayhawks were victorious in...
🏐 KU VB: Elnady’s Offense Aids in Sweep Against Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. – In the second conference road match of the season, Kansas Volleyball swept the Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) on Wednesday evening in Howard McCasland Field House. Kansas moves to 12-3 (2-1 Big 12) on the year while Oklahoma drops to 10-4 (0-2 Big 12). Set...
Fort Riley combat team prepares to deploy to Europe
JUNCTION CITY — Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Infantry Division recently trained at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, as they prepare for upcoming deployment to Europe. Col. Brian Harris, Brigade Commander, said the team trained in a 30-mile-by-30-mile tract from east...
