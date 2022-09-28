ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Hutch Post

Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after he lost control of motorcycle

JACKSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ronnie Wewenis, 58, Horton, was northbound on U.S. 75 two miles north of Netawaka passing some northbound traffic. The driver lost control...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Deputies seize firearm Kan. man used to threaten girlfriend, teen

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a disturbance at a home involving a gun. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting in the 600 block of SW 57th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🎥Kansas officer shot in firefight with murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. (Click below to listen to a joint press...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Volleyball Continues Action in Norman

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team will remain on the road as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on September 28 in McCasland Field House at 6 p.m. CT in Norman, Oklahoma. The match will be streamed on SoonerVision on ESPN+. Quick Hits. The Jayhawks were victorious in...
NORMAN, OK
Hutch Post

Fort Riley combat team prepares to deploy to Europe

JUNCTION CITY — Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Infantry Division recently trained at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, as they prepare for upcoming deployment to Europe. Col. Brian Harris, Brigade Commander, said the team trained in a 30-mile-by-30-mile tract from east...
FORT IRWIN, CA
Hutch Post

