Ryan Eshleman, a 2020 Vestavia Hills High School graduate and current redshirt sophomore on the Auburn University golf team, recently shot a 10-under par 60 in the first round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. That score broke Auburn's 18-hole low-round score record, tied the NCAA 18-hole low-round score record, and tied Mirabel Golf Club's course record. He had 11 birdies and one bogey during the round. He finished the tournament with rounds of 69 and 70 to finish tied for eighth, as Auburn won the event over Arizona State by five strokes.

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO