PHOTOS: Remembering September 11
The cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook held the annual Patriot Day and 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vestavia Hills City Hall. Ret. Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams delivered the keynote speech and talked about his experience as a member of the Secret Service under President George W. Bush in 2001.
PHOTOS: Under the lights
Houston Owen (18) has been a pivotal player for Vestavia Hills so far this season. He has been one of the defense’s leaders, including leading the team with 6.5 tackles in the win over Homewood. He also scored on a 1-yard run against Hoover, taking snaps from the Wildcat formation.
Vestavia Hills grad sets Auburn record
Ryan Eshleman, a 2020 Vestavia Hills High School graduate and current redshirt sophomore on the Auburn University golf team, recently shot a 10-under par 60 in the first round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. That score broke Auburn's 18-hole low-round score record, tied the NCAA 18-hole low-round score record, and tied Mirabel Golf Club's course record. He had 11 birdies and one bogey during the round. He finished the tournament with rounds of 69 and 70 to finish tied for eighth, as Auburn won the event over Arizona State by five strokes.
Week 6 Football Primer: Rebels host Chelsea
Vestavia Hills kicker Carter Shirley (95) is patted on the head by John Paul Head (13) after a successful field goal attempt during a football game versus Spain Park at Jaguar Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. The Rebels beat the Jaguars, 36-7. Photo by Laura Chramer.
Board of Education passes fiscal 2023 budget
The fiscal 2023 budget will bring some raises for Vestavia Hills City Schools teachers and increases in both revenues and expenditures. Courtney Brown, the chief school finance officer for the district, said expenditures are up about $5 million from fiscal 2022’s budget and revenues are up about $4.2 million. This year’s budget, approved Sept. 12 by the Board of Education, is a “tight” one, she said.
