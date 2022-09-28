Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
kitco.com
Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
CNBC
Investors believe aggressive Fed will keep stock market down for the rest of 2022, CNBC survey shows
The Federal Reserve's most aggressive pace of tightening since the 1980s is making the majority of Wall Street investors believe stocks will be underwater for longer, according to the new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey. We polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who...
msn.com
Dow rebounds over 450 points as Treasury and UK government bond yields fall after BOE intervention
U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday turned higher, helped by a fall in Treasury yields and a surprise intervention from the Bank of England in the U.K. gilt, or government-issued bonds market. How are stock indexes trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 470 points, or 1.6% to 29,604. The S&P...
World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn
Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging.The central bank announced it would be stepping in to ease financial markets by launching an emergency gilt-buying programme.The intervention spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week.However, it sent sterling down to around 1.05 against the US dollar immediately following the announcement, before edging back up to 1.083 by the time European markets closed.The FTSE...
Analysis-Whipsawed forex traders say currency moves 'remarkable', resemble casino
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Trading in tumultuous foreign exchange markets is akin to being in a casino right now, according to some traders navigating markets that have been whipsawed as central banks and governments try to right their economies.
mondovisione.com
Market Risk Becomes Top Concern: KRM22 Risk Index
Market risk has become the top concern of senior capital market executives, surpassing cyber risk for the first time, the latest KRM22 Capital Markets Risk Sentiment Index (CMRSI) has found. The KRM22 CMRSI, compiled by management intelligence provider Acuiti, is a measure of how senior executives perceive a variety of...
mondovisione.com
SGX Securities Welcomes The Listing Of CSOP CGS-CIMB FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF
SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of CSOP CGS-CIMB FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF, with assets under management (AUM) of S$150 million at launch. It is the world’s first1 low carbon ETF with a geographical focus on developed and emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Today’s listing brings the total global AUM of sustainability-linked ETFs listed on SGX to more than S$1 billion.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Carnage in Equity Markets Resumed after Yesterday’s Rally
The U.S. stock market is down on Thursday after enjoying a brief rally on Wednesday on news of the Bank of England’s (BOE) intervention. Stock indices finished Thursday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased 1.54%, 2.11%, and 2.86%, respectively.
mondovisione.com
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Inaugural Review Of ‘Stepping-Stone’ Market Catalist Released
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has found Catalist Markets Limited complied with its market operator obligations since launching in mid-2021. The FMA today published findings from its inaugural annual review of how well Catalist is meeting its licensed market operator obligations, covering 21 June 2021 to 31 March 2022. The review noted Catalist had suitable governance arrangements, technological capability and processes and policies.
