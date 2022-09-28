ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn

Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging.The central bank announced it would be stepping in to ease financial markets by launching an emergency gilt-buying programme.The intervention spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week.However, it sent sterling down to around 1.05 against the US dollar immediately following the announcement, before edging back up to 1.083 by the time European markets closed.The FTSE...
Market Risk Becomes Top Concern: KRM22 Risk Index

Market risk has become the top concern of senior capital market executives, surpassing cyber risk for the first time, the latest KRM22 Capital Markets Risk Sentiment Index (CMRSI) has found. The KRM22 CMRSI, compiled by management intelligence provider Acuiti, is a measure of how senior executives perceive a variety of...
SGX Securities Welcomes The Listing Of CSOP CGS-CIMB FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of CSOP CGS-CIMB FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF, with assets under management (AUM) of S$150 million at launch. It is the world’s first1 low carbon ETF with a geographical focus on developed and emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Today’s listing brings the total global AUM of sustainability-linked ETFs listed on SGX to more than S$1 billion.
Stock Market Today: Carnage in Equity Markets Resumed after Yesterday’s Rally

The U.S. stock market is down on Thursday after enjoying a brief rally on Wednesday on news of the Bank of England’s (BOE) intervention. Stock indices finished Thursday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased 1.54%, 2.11%, and 2.86%, respectively.
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Inaugural Review Of ‘Stepping-Stone’ Market Catalist Released

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has found Catalist Markets Limited complied with its market operator obligations since launching in mid-2021. The FMA today published findings from its inaugural annual review of how well Catalist is meeting its licensed market operator obligations, covering 21 June 2021 to 31 March 2022. The review noted Catalist had suitable governance arrangements, technological capability and processes and policies.
