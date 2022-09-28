The Week Ahead: September 28, 2022

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.

Candidate Nights

Today – Thursday

– A debate for Colusa County District 5 Supervisor candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the Colusa Farm Bureau and KPAY Radio 93.9 FM, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.

– A debate for Colusa Unified School District School Board candidates will be held at the Colusa Community Theater for the Performing Arts, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the event will also be live streamed on Facebook. For more information, call 530-701-1541.

Fall Social

Friday

The Colusa County Democrats will hold a fall social at 53 Walnut Tree Drive, Colusa, from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will include drinks, light snacks and special guest Max Steiner, a combat veteran running for U.S. Congress in the district. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com.

Annie Lederman live

Friday

Standup comedian, podcaster, writer and actress Annie Lederman will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$45 and those that attend must be 21 years of age or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com.

Farm Made Fair

Saturday

A “Farm Made Fair” will be held on Sycamore Slough Road between Colusa and Meridian from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will feature handmade goods by rural makers and artisans in addition to pumpkins, mini photo sessions, baked goods and lunch at the Blue Ribbon Cafe. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information, visit the Farm Made Fair events page on Facebook.

Fourth annual Antique Bottle and Collectables Show

Friday – Saturday

The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the fourth annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show in the old gyms located behind the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. Doors will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission costs $25 for early birds on Friday from 8-10 a.m. and $10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m On Sunday, admission costs $5 all day. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.

Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival

Saturday

The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the 10th annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature pumpkins, children’s activities including face painting and games and local vendors. For more information or to become a vendor, call or text 530-681-2532.

Oktoberfest

Saturday

Our Lady of Lourdes School will host an Oktoberfest celebration at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 6-11 p.m. The event will feature German food, beer, wine, games, a cornhole tournament and live music by the band Guilty Again. A $30 donation will provide unlimited food and one drink and there will also be a $20 open bar. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Clint Jewett at 530-945-5519 or Christy Pearson at 530-415-3825.

Pumpkin Plunge

Sunday

The city of Colusa and the Colusa Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free pumpkin plunge event at the Colusa Pool, 933 Parkhill Street, Colusa, starting at 2 p.m. Children ages 0-17 will have the opportunity to dive into the pool and pick a pumpkin from the floating “pumpkin patch.” Space is limited and interested participants can sign up online at www.colusa.recdesk.com or in person at City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, before Oct. 1. The event is sponsored by Premier Mushrooms, Hickel & Hickel Farms and Martin Family Farms.

Colusa City Council meeting

Tuesday, October 4

The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.