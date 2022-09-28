Related
One airlifted following vehicle vs. cow crash on SH 34
TERRELL, Texas — One person was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital Wednesday night after a vehicle vs. cow crash on State Highway (SH) 34. The crash was reported at approximately 9:25 p.m., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on North SH 34 in the Terrell area. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered...
Kaufman County to launch technology plan aimed at increasing broadband adoption, reliability, and use
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — After months of data collection, Kaufman County, in partnership with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas), has released the results of a comprehensive broadband survey and a subsequent Technology Action Plan designed to increase high-speed internet access and use. This countywide broadband assessment was generously funded by The Meadows Foundation, a grantmaking foundation based in Dallas.
TVFD encourages area residents to consider reviewing fire personnel access to property following structure fire
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department is encouraging area residents to consider and review property access for fire department personnel in the event of an emergency following a Monday afternoon structure fire delayed by access impediments. At approximately 3:08 p.m., on Monday, September 26, 2022, the Terrell...
Henderson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man, 37-year-old Nathan Watson. Watson, according to police, was last seen yesterday, September 27, 2022, around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs, Texas. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
