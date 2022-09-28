ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hideaway, TX

One airlifted following vehicle vs. cow crash on SH 34

TERRELL, Texas — One person was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital Wednesday night after a vehicle vs. cow crash on State Highway (SH) 34. The crash was reported at approximately 9:25 p.m., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on North SH 34 in the Terrell area. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered...
TERRELL, TX
Kaufman County to launch technology plan aimed at increasing broadband adoption, reliability, and use

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — After months of data collection, Kaufman County, in partnership with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas), has released the results of a comprehensive broadband survey and a subsequent Technology Action Plan designed to increase high-speed internet access and use. This countywide broadband assessment was generously funded by The Meadows Foundation, a grantmaking foundation based in Dallas.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Forney, TX
