CCOE’s Early Literacy Certification Program announces grads

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) initiative is pleased to announce the graduation of Early Literacy Recipients from its second annual “Early Literacy Certification Program.” Under the tutelage of Dr. Danielle Thomas, Ed.D., and IAL’s Project Director Stefani Santana, 17 Colusa County early literacy providers received CCOE’s Early Literacy Certification on Sept. 16.

To achieve the Early Literacy Certification, community daycare providers and preschool teachers were invited to attend two all-day trainings with Dr. Thomas and IAL, in addition to site visits, monthly check-ins, and virtual meetings. Participants also created and implemented an Early Literacy Plan comprised of six components of literacy and five areas of reading at their sites.

Daycare providers who received their certification include Leticia Jauregui, Margarita Becerra, Maria Cortez, Angelica Rivera, Maria E. Medina, Maria C. Torres, Evelia Rico, Maria Y. Moreno, Araceli Rivera, Irene Munoz, Evelia Salcedo, and Ana Rivera. Martha L. Espinoza, Maria Aceves, Josefina Cano, and Maria Paiz from the Arbuckle E-Center, and Yesenia Moreno of First 5 Colusa’s Williams Family Action Center, also received their certifications.

For more information about this program, contact IAL at 530-458-0350 ext. 10326.