Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
kptv.com
A few showers today, much warmer to end the week
Good morning! It’s a damp start to the day across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Scattered showers passed through the region overnight, leaving surfaces pretty wet. A few more showers are expected today, but overall, expect more dry time than wet time. Highs will top out right around 70 degrees. Conditions will dry out tonight as an upper level low departs the region. Clear skies, light wind and wet surfaces will promote the development of valley fog.
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
opb.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Portland may have back-to-back warmest months on record
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After coming out with the warmest August average temperature on record, we may be following it up with the warmest average temperature for September as well. Portland has come through with multiple days this month in the 90s. We’ve had now 13 days in the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
‘It’s super scary’: Former Northwest residents forced to evacuate Florida homes due to Hurricane Ian
With beautiful beaches and weather, South Florida has been dubbed an ideal location for people to retire. But a former Portland Timbers goalkeeper and a retired editor of the Columbian Newspaper say the last few days have been less scenic and more stressful.
psuvanguard.com
Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors
A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
kptv.com
‘Freedom and acceptance’: Portland’s Secret Roller Disco
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -It’s a funky, fun and free event in Portland. The Secret Roller Disco started as a whim during the pandemic, but this retro hobby is growing into a Portland movement. It all started as sort of an underground skate meet-up during the pandemic with a few...
WWEEK
Each Summer, an Island in the Willamette River Draws a Fleet of Mini Off-Road Rigs
Every summer, Elk Rock Island becomes a local hot spot for swimming, sun tanning and picnics. Inaccessible for most of the year, the path to the Willamette River landmark is only revealed once dry conditions are consistent and the water has receded. For some, this route isn’t just a bridge...
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo at Bella Organic Farm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fall is here with pumpkin patches, hay rides, apple cider and so much more. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise is at Bella Organic Farm to give us a look at all the fall activities they offer. Bella Organic Farm has homemade caramel apples with m&ms, peanuts,...
Jantzen Beach Stanford's follows Cracker Barrel in closing due to safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Stanford's Restaurant and Bar at Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed due to what the restaurant described on social media as safety and security concerns. The move comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly shuttered, reportedly due to similar safety issues. Stanford's announced the...
Former Vancouver newspaper editor dodging Hurricane Ian
A well-known Vancouver man who moved to Florida last year is hoping to come back to his house in one piece.
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans
City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
KATU.com
Captain Ankeny's Pizza in Old Town Portland to close its doors for good
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Old Town Portland staple will be closing its doors for the last time on September 30. Captain Ankeny’s Pizza announced on Facebook that they have decided to close for good. The statement that was posted on September 23 reads: “Sad to announce after nearly...
VIDEO: Smoke billows from vehicle fire on I-205 in NE Portland
A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.
