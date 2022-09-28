ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

A few showers today, much warmer to end the week

Good morning! It’s a damp start to the day across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Scattered showers passed through the region overnight, leaving surfaces pretty wet. A few more showers are expected today, but overall, expect more dry time than wet time. Highs will top out right around 70 degrees. Conditions will dry out tonight as an upper level low departs the region. Clear skies, light wind and wet surfaces will promote the development of valley fog.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland may have back-to-back warmest months on record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After coming out with the warmest August average temperature on record, we may be following it up with the warmest average temperature for September as well. Portland has come through with multiple days this month in the 90s. We’ve had now 13 days in the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Salem, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
psuvanguard.com

Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors

A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
##The Cedar Creek Fire
kptv.com

‘Freedom and acceptance’: Portland’s Secret Roller Disco

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -It’s a funky, fun and free event in Portland. The Secret Roller Disco started as a whim during the pandemic, but this retro hobby is growing into a Portland movement. It all started as sort of an underground skate meet-up during the pandemic with a few...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo at Bella Organic Farm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fall is here with pumpkin patches, hay rides, apple cider and so much more. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise is at Bella Organic Farm to give us a look at all the fall activities they offer. Bella Organic Farm has homemade caramel apples with m&ms, peanuts,...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans

City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
WOODBURN, OR
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy