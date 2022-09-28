Read full article on original website
520sportstalk.com
Bright-Schade and Jacome’s double-doubles not enough as Aztecs Volleyball falls to Arizona Western College
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College volleyball team (5-12, 2-5 in ACCAC) was unable to overcome Arizona Western College (4-9, 2-2) on Wednesday as the programs battled at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. The Aztecs tied the match at 1-1 but dropped the next two sets to the Matadors falling...
520sportstalk.com
Delaney Buntin named Women’s Soccer ACCAC Division II Player of the Week
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College women’s soccer player Delaney Buntin (Cienega HS) earned recognition from the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference for the week of Sept. 19-25. Buntin, a sophomore forward, was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week. She is the second Pima player to earn the...
520sportstalk.com
Former Arizona Rattler Chris Carter Passes Away
(Phoenix, AZ) We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of former Arizona Rattler, Chris Carter. Carter was a member of the Arizona Rattlers 2012 Championship team and was on the Seattle Seahawks the year prior to his tenure in Arizona. He played wide receiver for the Rattlers during their 2012 Championship run.
