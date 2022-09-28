Read full article on original website
Awareness campaign focuses on safe sleeping for infants
October is “Safe Sleep Month” in Michigan and LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and the Livingston County Health Department are working to protect babies by raising awareness about safe sleep practices. “The CAP Council wants to ensure that every parent, grandparent, and caregiver is aware...
Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
mibluesperspectives.com
‘I Feel So Lucky:’ Rochester Hills Woman With Terminal Ovarian Cancer Patient Dedicates Life to Advocacy
“Fight against cancer” is a phrase that signifies strength and bravery. Rochester Hills’ Amanda Crowell Itliong – who was diagnosed with a terminal case of ovarian cancer in 2015 – likes to say that she doesn’t fight against cancer, she “lives with cancer,” as in coexists with it.
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
“These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,” activist says.
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
thelivingstonpost.com
Bollin honored for support of small businesses in Michigan
State Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, has been honored by the National Federation of Independent Business for her track record of support for small businesses. The Guardian of Small Business Award recognizes that Bollin has scored 100 percent on Michigan’s NFIB Voting Record for the 2021-22 legislative session, along with other criteria. Bollin is one of just 10 state representatives to meet the strict criteria for the award.
thelivingstonpost.com
Steve Manor to lead Fantasy of Lights Parade
Howell City Council member Steve Manor will be honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Fantasy of Lights Parade in recognition of the many years of service he has given to better the Howell community. Manor, a retired teacher, began teaching at Howell High School in 1966. He retired...
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
Woman, 30, dies in apparent suicide at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility
A 30-year-old woman who was a prisoner at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility died late Friday of an apparent suicide, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed. Shikisha Monet Tidmore died at a local hospital near the prison in Ypsilanti Township, with members of her family at her bedside, department...
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell superintendent’s first Coffee Chat of the year focusing on student mental health
Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor is hosting his first Coffee Chat of the school year from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Livingston Educational Service Agency, 1425 W Grand River Ave. in Howell. Coffee Chat is an opportunity for district stakeholders to hear updates on various district initiatives and ask any questions about the district.
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
fox2detroit.com
Scarecrow in National Guard uniform stolen in downtown Plymouth
Michigan Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. Gabrielle Lynn was in charge of erecting one of the guard. but over the weekend – someone stole it. The decoration was decked out in the authentic uniform, and bullet proof vest too.
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
fox2detroit.com
New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
WKHM
Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution
On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
Spinal Column
Morris going to trial for Susie Zhao murder
Jeffery Morris is finally going to trial for the brutal 2020 murder of Susie Zhao. The trial is scheduled for October 3, 2022 before the Honorable Judge Martha Anderson in Oakland County’s Sixth Circuit Court in Clarkston. The charges include first-degree, premeditated murder and felony murder (murder while in the commission of a felony), according to multiple news sources, which also state Morris is a convicted sex offender with a history of violent crimes.
fox2detroit.com
7-year-old brings knife to Livonia school; parents say he threatened students
A student at Cleveland Elementary School brought a pocket knife to the Livonia school and had it out on the playground. Parents say he threatened students, though the school district will not comment on those claims.
