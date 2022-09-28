ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

thelivingstonpost.com

Awareness campaign focuses on safe sleeping for infants

October is “Safe Sleep Month” in Michigan and LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and the Livingston County Health Department are working to protect babies by raising awareness about safe sleep practices. “The CAP Council wants to ensure that every parent, grandparent, and caregiver is aware...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
YPSILANTI, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
SAGINAW, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Bollin honored for support of small businesses in Michigan

State Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, has been honored by the National Federation of Independent Business for her track record of support for small businesses. The Guardian of Small Business Award recognizes that Bollin has scored 100 percent on Michigan’s NFIB Voting Record for the 2021-22 legislative session, along with other criteria. Bollin is one of just 10 state representatives to meet the strict criteria for the award.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Steve Manor to lead Fantasy of Lights Parade

Howell City Council member Steve Manor will be honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Fantasy of Lights Parade in recognition of the many years of service he has given to better the Howell community. Manor, a retired teacher, began teaching at Howell High School in 1966. He retired...
HOWELL, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Howell superintendent’s first Coffee Chat of the year focusing on student mental health

Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor is hosting his first Coffee Chat of the school year from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Livingston Educational Service Agency, 1425 W Grand River Ave. in Howell. Coffee Chat is an opportunity for district stakeholders to hear updates on various district initiatives and ask any questions about the district.
HOWELL, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
WKHM

Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
JACKSON, MI
Spinal Column

Morris going to trial for Susie Zhao murder

Jeffery Morris is finally going to trial for the brutal 2020 murder of Susie Zhao. The trial is scheduled for October 3, 2022 before the Honorable Judge Martha Anderson in Oakland County’s Sixth Circuit Court in Clarkston. The charges include first-degree, premeditated murder and felony murder (murder while in the commission of a felony), according to multiple news sources, which also state Morris is a convicted sex offender with a history of violent crimes.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

