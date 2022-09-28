Read full article on original website
Australia’s Ocean Kelp Forest is Growing at Light Speed–Rivaling the Mighty Amazon for Absorbing CO2
Great forests of ocean kelp were found in a recent study to be between 4 and 11-times more productive than the most productive crops grown today like wheat, corn, and rice. On land, the fastest growth rates occur in the tropics, but in the ocean the most productive ecosystems are found in the temperate zones where cool, nutrient-rich waters create forests of golden, bull, and bamboo kelp that can grow 100 feet tall (35 meters).
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
'Forever Chemicals' Spread Among Us by Moving Underground, Study Finds
Scientists reviewing over a decade's worth of studies on the fate of notorious pollutants – dubbed 'forever chemicals' for the way they persist in waterways, soils, and sea ice – have unearthed where environmental hotspots of contamination lie. The review, led by hydrologist Xueyan Lyu of Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, focused specifically on the Earth's crust: the soil it's made of and the waters that percolate through it. Much work has been done to detect 'forever chemicals' in contaminated water sources and elucidate the impacts on human health, which arise even at very low levels of exposure, prompting health...
HighGold Mining Intersects 14.3 g/t Gold Equivalent over 14.8 Meters in Step-Out Drilling at Ellis Zone, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce assay results from six (6) additional drill holes testing the new Ellis Zone at the Difficult Creek Prospect (“ DC ”), located four (4) km northeast of the Company’s 1.05 Moz indicated at 9.4 g/t gold equivalent (“ AuEq ”) JT Deposit (3.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade). Difficult Creek is one of several district-scale prospects being explored by HighGold on the Johnson Tract project (“ Johnson Tract ”, “ JT ” or the “ Project ”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005296/en/ Figure 1. Johnson Tract Project – DC Prospect – Ellis Zone Plan Map with Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
What Will Be the Biggest Role of Termites and Microbial Wood Decay to the Environment in the Future?
Most people believe that termites are an annoyance that eats the wood in residences and commercial buildings. However, these termite species only make up about 4% of all termite species globally. A multinational investigation into termite and microbial wood findings and decay was directed by a tropical biologist. Future ecosystems...
Cabral increases indicated resources at its Cuiu Cuiu gold project in Brazil
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that total updated indicated resources amounted to 21.6 M tonnes grading 0.87 g/t gold (604.0...
Climate change confusion: Extreme heat waves aren’t taking place more frequently than expected
LOS ANGELES — The Pacific Northwest heat wave of 2021 brought boiling temperatures of more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit. While many may see this as a sign of the times, are these extreme events really occurring more often due to climate change? A new study concludes that while we continue to see the very real and threatening effects of a warming planet, fortunately heat waves of this level are occurring no faster than climate change models already predicted.
New Pacific Metals advances a project near 'one of the largest silver deposits in the world'
(Kitco News) - New Pacific Metals appreciates Bolivia's rich mining history, noted Silvercorp Metals' vice-president Lon Shaver. Last week Shaver spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas. Silvercorp Metals has just under a one-third stake in New Pacific Metals (TSX: NUAG). New Pacific's goal is to discover and develop...
Heavy mercury contamination at Maya sites reveals a deep historic legacy
Mercury is a toxic heavy metal. When leached into the natural environment, it accumulates and builds up through food chains, ultimately threatening human health and ecosystems. In the last century, human activities have increased atmospheric mercury concentrations by 300-500% above natural levels. However, in some parts of the world, humans have been modifying the mercury cycle for thousands of years. This anthropogenic (human-caused) mercury use has led to mercury entering places globally it wouldn’t otherwise be found, such as in lakes or soils in remote locations. One region with an especially long (but poorly documented) history of mercury use is Mexico...
Hackmanite also changes color upon exposure to nuclear radiation: Memory trace enables new applications
Researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, have long studied the color-changing properties of the natural mineral hackmanite upon exposure to UV radiation or X-rays. Now, the research group is studying the reactions of synthetic hackmanite to nuclear radiation. The researchers discovered a one-of-a-kind and novel intelligent quality, gamma exposure memory, which allows the use of hackmanite as, for example, a radiation detector.
Majority of Reindeer Grazing Land Is Threatened by Expansion of Human Activities
Reindeer herding has a long history in northern Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It has shaped the Fennoscandian mountain landscape and is also seen as means to mitigate climate change effects on vegetation. However, a new study reveals that the majority of this grazing land is exposed to cumulative pressures, threatened by the expansion of human activities towards the north.
Some plants can short-circuit the toxic effects of metals. Now scientists are trying to harness their power
At first glance, it's hard to see what gold, iron, lead, arsenic, silver, platinum and tin have in common. A look at the periodic table will clear up the confusion: they are all heavy metals, typically categorized as those metals with an atomic weight and density at least five times greater than water.
New Found Discovers New High-Grade Gold Zone West of the Appleton Fault Intercepting 10.4 g/t Au Over 10.5m & 17.9 g/t Au Over 4.2m at “Keats West”
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from six diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a program designed to test the west side of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone (“ AFZ ”) adjacent to the Keats Zone. New Found’s 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1500km 2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005513/en/ Figure 1. Keats West plan view map (Graphic: Business Wire)
Opportunities for Recycling and Waste Management Businesses to Help Combat Food Waste
Public policy and regulations have a major role to play in preventing food waste and ensuring that all food waste is treated in the most efficient environmental manner. Technology will also play a role in encouraging less waste and ensuring advanced food waste treatment solutions. Food waste is a massive...
Scientists Mapped Streamflow Across United States To Determine the Human Impacts on Ecosystems
Changing streamflow can imperil the ecosystems that rely on it, but researchers have been unable to collect data on how human infrastructure has affected streamflow in the United States. New research has tracked streamflow changes across the continental United States, giving a plethora of information for calculating social consequences on...
