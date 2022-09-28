ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'

A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Black Friday graphics card deals 2022: our expert predictions

It's a strange thing to think about Black Friday graphics card deals after the past couple of years, given the supply shortages and high prices making it almost impossible to find a graphics card at all, much less at or below MSRP, but things are definitely changing at exactly the right time.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Intel claims its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will outperform NVIDIA's mid-range RTX 3060

Ahead of bringing its to everyone in a couple of weeks, has revealed more details about what to expect from the graphics cards in terms of specs and performance. The A770, , will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units and a 2,100MHz graphics clock. In terms of RAM, it comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations, with up to 512 Gb/s and 560 Gb/s of memory bandwidth, respectively.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia GPU prices tumble with RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti falling fast

Nvidia’s graphics cards have tumbled in price over the last week, and AMD’s GPUs have too (in many cases, anyway). Yes, the great easing of graphics card price tags continues for RTX 3000 and RX 6000 products, and it’s not surprising that Nvidia’s GPUs in particular are dropping, given that the RTX 4000 range was revealed earlier this week. And also, the Ethereum merge happened recently, decreasing demand for graphics cards on the crypto front to boot.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s ThinkVision ultrawide curved monitor is 40% off today

The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor is the perfect addition to your computer setup, whether you’re looking for monitor deals or gaming monitor deals. It’s an even more attractive option because Lenovo has slashed its price by $335, bringing it down by 40% to a more affordable $499 from its original price of $834. This offer will surely attract a lot of attention, so you might want to hurry and avail it before other shoppers get all the stock.
ELECTRONICS

