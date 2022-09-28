Read full article on original website
Best Gaming Laptops Under $1,500
Today, you can find a powerful gaming laptop without breaking the bank. We’ve tested to help you find the best.
TechRadar
New Alienware desktop appears ready to run the powerful GeForce RTX 4090
Alienware has revealed its upcoming flagship prebuilt desktop, the renewed Aurora R15, designed to house some powerful hardware – just be prepared to pay an arm and a leg for it. The company is being rather vague in disclosing what kind of graphics card will be in the Aurora...
Best Tech and PC Hardware Deals 2022
Whether you're looking for PC components, peripherals or prebuilt systems, these are the best deals on tech.
Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Beautiful 55-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV with 120Hz back on sale for its lowest price yet on Amazon
The most affordable OLED TV in Sony's 2022 lineup has now dropped back to its lowest price ever on Amazon, which sits 35% below the official MSRP of the adequately sized 55-inch Bravia A80K and constitutes a good opportunity to purchase one of the most popular and sought-after 120Hz OLED TVs on the market.
Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'
A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Best gaming PC deals for September 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
TechRadar
Black Friday graphics card deals 2022: our expert predictions
It's a strange thing to think about Black Friday graphics card deals after the past couple of years, given the supply shortages and high prices making it almost impossible to find a graphics card at all, much less at or below MSRP, but things are definitely changing at exactly the right time.
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
TechRadar
Intel’s supercharged Raptor Lake flagship CPU could leave AMD’s Ryzen 7950X in the dust
Intel’s supercharged version of its Raptor Lake flagship – a refreshed CPU due to land early in 2023 – is the subject of a new leaked benchmark, and it shows a seriously fast processor. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) spotted, the Core i9-13900KS – note...
MSI's new desktop gaming PCs and motherboards are built for Intel's 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' processors
MSI has unveiled a bunch of new pre-built gaming desktop PCs, Z790 motherboards, and PSUs built for the latest desktop chips from Intel as well as NVIDIA's new RTX 40-series GPUs.
Engadget
Intel claims its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will outperform NVIDIA's mid-range RTX 3060
Ahead of bringing its to everyone in a couple of weeks, has revealed more details about what to expect from the graphics cards in terms of specs and performance. The A770, , will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units and a 2,100MHz graphics clock. In terms of RAM, it comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations, with up to 512 Gb/s and 560 Gb/s of memory bandwidth, respectively.
TechRadar
Nvidia GPU prices tumble with RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti falling fast
Nvidia’s graphics cards have tumbled in price over the last week, and AMD’s GPUs have too (in many cases, anyway). Yes, the great easing of graphics card price tags continues for RTX 3000 and RX 6000 products, and it’s not surprising that Nvidia’s GPUs in particular are dropping, given that the RTX 4000 range was revealed earlier this week. And also, the Ethereum merge happened recently, decreasing demand for graphics cards on the crypto front to boot.
Best TVs: upgrade your living room with the best OLED, 4K and Smart TVs
The best TVs to invest in for your next film night, weekend binge-watch or the big match, from Samsung, LG, Philips and more
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s ThinkVision ultrawide curved monitor is 40% off today
The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor is the perfect addition to your computer setup, whether you’re looking for monitor deals or gaming monitor deals. It’s an even more attractive option because Lenovo has slashed its price by $335, bringing it down by 40% to a more affordable $499 from its original price of $834. This offer will surely attract a lot of attention, so you might want to hurry and avail it before other shoppers get all the stock.
