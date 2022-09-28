Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s office and Hines Police Department)-In the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24, 2022, law enforcement responded to an armed robbery in Hines, OR in which the suspect had a shotgun. Through further investigation, it was determined that the suspect had broken into a locked gun cabinet, stealing the shotgun and a loaded Ruger 357. The shotgun was recovered, but the Ruger 357 (in a tan case) was not. The suspect remains in custody at this time.

