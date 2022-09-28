Read full article on original website
Vehicle accident HWY 395 Harney County
Harney County, Or-A vehicle driving southbound on HWY 395 near milepost 42 was driving approximately 90 miles per hours (by admission) in a 65 miles per hour zone. the driver Mitchell K Foster of Nampa Idaho was drowsy and fell asleep and subsequently drove off the road onto the west shoulder, then drove back across the road onto the east should and rolled his Dodge pickup coming to a rest on it’s wheels.
Stolen property in Harney County
Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s office and Hines Police Department)-In the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24, 2022, law enforcement responded to an armed robbery in Hines, OR in which the suspect had a shotgun. Through further investigation, it was determined that the suspect had broken into a locked gun cabinet, stealing the shotgun and a loaded Ruger 357. The shotgun was recovered, but the Ruger 357 (in a tan case) was not. The suspect remains in custody at this time.
