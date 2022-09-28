ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Becky Austin
1d ago

oh but why???I thought the "new objective"was to erase history?? but it's typical that some want to pick and choose the media input on racial conspiracy..you can't play the sympathetic race card every time...there's still 51more cards to play..copy!!. this poor pitiful me has got to stop to heal anything.....so suck it up buttercup!!!! Good put spots on leapords

thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi to Honor James Meredith’s Legacy

Signature event to highlight first African American student’s courage, impact. Sixty years after civil rights activist James Meredith integrated the University of Mississippi, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and guests will gather in his honor to commemorate the anniversary of that defining moment in the university’s history. Meredith, who...
OXFORD, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

Beating Brain Drain: Gift to the University of Mississippi’s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence Aims to Keep graduates in Mississippi

With a gift of $62,500 to the University of Mississippi‘s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence, the family of Charles Holder Jr. hopes to keep graduates in the state while also honoring their father. The gift establishes the Charles B. Holder Jr. Scholarship Endowment in honor of Holder, who...
OXFORD, MS
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation

Honor marks sixth consecutive year of recognition; Ole Miss among only two SEC schools listed. More than nine in ten recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year.
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment

Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch among top places to live near a large city

Photo: The water fountain at the entrance of Old Towne in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Folks in Olive Branch believe it already, but the DeSoto County city is near the top of the list of another survey, this time about liveability near a major city. The study, from SmartAsset, ranks...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WJTV 12

Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge

UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Harris sentenced on DUI charges for striking deputy

A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
OXFORD, MS
umc.edu

School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
OXFORD, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS

