zycrypto.com
Kitsumon Partners With Top Gaming And NFT Platforms To Launch Its NFT Land Sale
Kitsumon, an NFT gaming platform, is happy to announce details of its highly anticipated NFT land sale that will be done in partnership with top NFT and gaming platforms. The NFT land sale comes after Kitsumon successfully held its IDO and INO. As per the announcement, the NFT Land sale will be in partnership with DareNFT, ScottyBeam, Babylons, BalthazarDAO, FantomStarter, DAOLauncher, Liquidifty, GameStation, and Synapse Network.
Sushi Completes Kava Blockchain Deployment, Debuts Major UI Redesign
Sushi deploys to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool that is eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. With the launch of its Ethereum Co-Chain earlier this year, Kava upended the L1 sector and sparked the fastest growth of protocols on any blockchain in 2022. Currently, the tier-1 DeFi protocol Sushi combines its deployment to Kava with a matching rewards program with a maximum value of $7M and an elegantly updated Sushi 2.0 user interface.
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
TIDEFI Launches DEX App And Unique TDFY Sunrise Pool Token Distribution as Mainnet Goes Live
TIDEFI has launched the mainnet of its unique trading platform and ecosystem, which provides financial services and empowerment. Alongside the mainnet launch, the project is also launching its DEX app and Sunrise Pool token distribution. Users can place limit orders on the native decentralized exchange standalone app, which will be...
KuCoin Marks Fifth Anniversary With Events Galore and Updated Global Expansion Strategy
KuCoin – a global cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating its fifth anniversary, announcing several events, and thanking the community for its ongoing support. The jubilee is also marked by the release of a new development strategy that will see the exchange go global and accelerate efforts at penetrating Web3 space.
Astar Network Partners With Legendary Artist Yoshitaka to Release an NFT collection on Its Blockchain
A Build2Earn multichain network for smart contracts, Astar Network, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano, a renowned Japanese artist responsible for iconic artworks. According to the announcement, the partnership follows the platform’s plans to create and release an exclusive NFT collection on its...
ADA Bulls Rub Hands In Glee As Cardano Plans $200 Million Projects Funding To Grow Its Ecosystem
Cardano’s founding entity has pledged to roll out $200 million for projects on the blockchain. Africa’s blockchain projects will take half of the money as Emurgo marks $100 million for the continent’s blockchain development. With more DeFi projects, Cardano bulls still believe the blockchain will overtake Ethereum.
Ethanim Network Formally Entered the Metaverse AR Field, Redefining People, Space and Applications
On September 28, Ethanim Network’s new official website was officially launched with the core theme of metaverse AR applications, presenting Ethanim Network’s ambition to redefine people, space and applications through the underlying blockchain technology. As a comprehensive solution for metaverse from the decentralized bottom layer to the XR application performance layer, Ethanim Network will build a prosperous, open and accessible, compatible and interoperable metaverse ecology, become the infrastructure and entrance of metaverse, and let Web3.0 and metaverse AR achieve further integration.
Next-Gen GameFi Tokens: Moshnake, Decentraland, Axie Infinity
Moshnake (MSH), Decentraland (MANA), and Axie Infinity (AXS) are next-gen GameFi tokens that could dramatically increase the growing popularity of blockchain gaming. Interest in blockchain gaming doubled over the past year, and popular gaming cryptocurrencies, Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS), are leading the way. Also, the new cryptocurrency, Moshnake (MSH), plans to bring back fond memories of old-time classics with a touch of new generation gaming.
Werik.club Revolutionizes The Gaming Industry
A newborn entertainment platform named Werik Club is becoming phenomenal in both the blockchain and gaming industries. The company is nicely located in the centre of Las Vegas, fully licensed by Curacao Gaming License. Werik has introduced its gaming platform with highly cutting-edge technology where all the best technologies from...
FTX Bags Voyager Digital Assets After Highly Competitive Bidding Process
FTX has won the bid to absorb cash-beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital, beating crypto exchanges Binance and CrossTower. According to a Monday announcement, FTX won after placing a $1.422 billion bid, with Voyager describing the sale as “the best alternative for Voyager stakeholders.” Details as to how much its two other competitors offered were not disclosed.
XRP Shoots Up 12% As Ripple Finally Edges Closer To Groundbreaking Win Against SEC
Ripple has bagged another momentous victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a judge has ruled that the regulator must turn vital William Hinman documents over to Ripple. These documents contain the draft of a speech by Hinman, in which he told the audience at a conference that Ethereum was not a security.
Octus Bridge Integrates With Solana, Tops Its List Of Supported Networks
Cross-chain asset transfer platform Octus Bridge has topped its list of supported networks with the Solana network following a recent integration between the platforms. The development team behind Octus Bride, Broxus, announced that Octus Bridge has joined the Solana ecosystem after adding Solana to its list of supported networks. Hence, marking the eighth network to be officially integrated into the bridge.
Genesis Token (GTN) Goes Live For Trading On LBank Exchange
Genesis Token (GTN) was listed on LBank Exchange, a worldwide trading platform for digital assets, on September 29, 2022. On September 29, 2022, at 10:00 UTC, the GTN/USDT trading pair became formally accessible to all LBank Exchange users. Relictum Pro builds a global platform that encompasses all facets of human...
Super Protocol: The Solution to Web3 Crypto Hacks and Data Leaks?
Crypto hacks have become commonplace, with projects like Axie Infinity losing millions of dollars to such attacks. Hacks in 2022 alone have amounted to over $2 billion, and the year hasn’t ended yet. Many attacks were possible because web3 projects find it difficult to balance security and decentralization. Security...
VERTU To Launch World’s First Web3 Phone METAVERTU To Accelerate Web3 Adoption
VERTU, a European luxury mobile phone, is launching the world’s first Web3 phone, METAVERTU, to help usher users into the Web3 world. In preparation for the launch, the team behind the project officially opened its doors to investors on September 28, 2022. Investors have until October 24, 2022, to make their reservation before the official global sale in London. Currently, VERTU is inviting users to create their pre-orders. Users will be eligible to receive an airdrop NFT with other unique benefits by making pre-orders.
Charles Hoskinson Claims Ethereum Lags Behind Cardano Despite Transition To Proof-of-Stake
Cardano’s founder hits back at critics for claiming that the network is a “useless scam.”. He argues that during his stint at Ethereum, core engineers ignored his calls to change the network’s consensus algorithm. Ethereum has switched to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) after months in the making to mark...
