Sushi deploys to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool that is eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. With the launch of its Ethereum Co-Chain earlier this year, Kava upended the L1 sector and sparked the fastest growth of protocols on any blockchain in 2022. Currently, the tier-1 DeFi protocol Sushi combines its deployment to Kava with a matching rewards program with a maximum value of $7M and an elegantly updated Sushi 2.0 user interface.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO