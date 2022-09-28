Thomas J. Schneider, 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home with family by his side. Tom was born June 7, 1941, the son of John and Lillian Balthazor Schneider. Tom graduated from Oakfield High School in 1959 and went directly into the U.S. Navy as a Radioman in Italy for four years. He returned in 1963 and met the love of his life, Carol Seibel. On May 30, 1964 they were married in Mt. Calvary. In January of 1965 he was hired as a firefighter in Fond du Lac, worked his way up to Captain, and retired after 30 years. During those years Tom was the fire inspector in Fond du Lac, started a construction business, Schneider Building Inc., and also started a fire prevention inspection service. Tom spent twenty years with Carol in Alabama where he enjoyed fishing and working in his workshop. He was a Lion’s member and volunteered at the fire department where they lived. Working with the local fire department he reorganized and obtained grants for new equipment to keep the fire station running. In the South he enjoyed long car rides with Carol, vacations and enjoyed visiting National Parks creating many lifelong memories.

