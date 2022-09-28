Read full article on original website
Wayland Athletics Wants To Ring The Bell
The fall high school sports season is in full effect and new Wayland Academy Athletic Director Cody Schultz is excited to be a part of the Big Red Family. Schultz was hired at Wayland this summer after a successful time stint in the same position in the Fall River School District.
WVBCA High School Rankings – Week 5 9/27/22
The Randolph girls volleyball team jumped up one spot to #3 in this week’s Division Three Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches High School Rankings. Central Wisconsin Christian is 8th in D4. Check out the rankings at the link below. If you have a question about this story or have an idea...
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe High School Team Of The Week 9/27/22
This week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team Of The Week is the Randolph girls volleyball team. The Rockets having another spectacular season that has seen them dominate teams from all divisions. Recently the Rockets won the Monona Grove Tournament that consisted of seven Division One schools and the Division 3 Rockets! The solid play has pushed the Rockets into the top 5 of the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings.
Gabby Wilke Commits To South Dakota
Beaver Dam High school junior Gabby Wilke verbally committed to play college basketball at NCAA Division One University of South Dakota over the weekend. “Coach Kayla (Karius) has been recruiting me ever since she was at Wisconsin and my sister (Maty Wilke) committed to her there. ” Wilke told DailyDodge.com. “Then she went to Drake and recruited me. When she went to South Dakota she offered me there and I just kind of new right from my first visit this was a special place and I wanted to go there. “
James Wierenga
James Wierenga, 90, of Waupun, passed away at his home Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Jim was born September 23, 1932 in the Netherlands the son of John and Tena Elgersma Wierenga. Jim moved to the United States with his family when he was 15 years old. On September 21, 1951 he married Mildred Hopp in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the town of Alto all their married life. Mildred preceded Jim in death in 1991. On June 26, 1992 he married Marlene Navis Tazelaar and they resided in Waupun. Jim was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
BDFD Called To Metalcraft of Mayville
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to the Metalcraft of Mayville facility on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Crews arrived at the structure at 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm. Smoke was reported in the welding area, along with possible flames, and the building was evacuated...
Helen Jean Bille
Helen Jean Bille, 91, of Waupun, was taken to her Heavenly home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, September 26, 2022. Helen was born April 10, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Hattie DeMotts Schouten. Helen was a faithful working member of Grace United Reformed Church in Waupun. In her lifetime she served wherever the Lord called her and she was a faithful supporter of Central Wisconsin Christian School. Her love for Christ and her surety of salvation was evident to all who knew her. On June 30, 1949 she married the love of her life, Bill Bille. Together they worked hard and played hard, taking many trips, some of them on motorcycle, even driving her own motorcycle for many years. Her spunky nature and love of joking endeared her to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all.
Thomas J. Schneider
Thomas J. Schneider, 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home with family by his side. Tom was born June 7, 1941, the son of John and Lillian Balthazor Schneider. Tom graduated from Oakfield High School in 1959 and went directly into the U.S. Navy as a Radioman in Italy for four years. He returned in 1963 and met the love of his life, Carol Seibel. On May 30, 1964 they were married in Mt. Calvary. In January of 1965 he was hired as a firefighter in Fond du Lac, worked his way up to Captain, and retired after 30 years. During those years Tom was the fire inspector in Fond du Lac, started a construction business, Schneider Building Inc., and also started a fire prevention inspection service. Tom spent twenty years with Carol in Alabama where he enjoyed fishing and working in his workshop. He was a Lion’s member and volunteered at the fire department where they lived. Working with the local fire department he reorganized and obtained grants for new equipment to keep the fire station running. In the South he enjoyed long car rides with Carol, vacations and enjoyed visiting National Parks creating many lifelong memories.
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Gives Update On Response At Metalcraft Of Mayville
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department has provided some additional details about a response call to the Metalcraft of Mayville on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says crews responded to the structure on 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm for a report of a small fire in a welding booth.
MPTC Officials Share More Details About Fall Referendum
(Beaver Dam) Moraine Park Technical College held a forum Monday to share more details about a referendum question district voters will see on their fall ballot. The $55-million-dollar referendum seeks to upgrade facilities and address workforce training needs. Construction would be split up in to four major projects. One would...
Beaver Dam Bulk Pick-Up Starts Monday
(Beaver Dam) The second of two annual bulk garbage pick-up for Beaver Dam residents is scheduled next month. Public works officials say bulk pick-up will begin on Monday, October 3rd and continue through next Friday, October 7th for citizens who receive city-provided waste collection services. Bulk waste should be placed...
Tim Michels Makes Campaign Stop In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) The republican candidate for Wisconsin governor was in Beaver Dam Wednesday. Tim Michels stopped by Cocktails Bar and Grill to make his pitch to local voters. “People are ready for change. People don’t like politics as usual, they don’t like the direction of government, they don’t like the direction of the United States, they do not like the weak leadership that we have in Madison,” says Michels.
Wisconsin Gas Prices Higher Than National Average
(Dodge County) Wisconsin drivers are paying more than the national average for gas. Gas prices are rising despite crude oil prices continuing to drop. A barrel of oil was under $80-dollars on Monday, but according to the AAA, gas prices rose over nine-cents during the previous week for a national average of $3.76 a gallon.
Mark Born Recognized By The Wisconsin Economic Development Association
(Beaver Dam) A state representative from Beaver Dam was honored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association. Mark Born received the organization’s 2022 Champion of Economic Development award for his work on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth in Wisconsin. The award is presented at the end of each legislative...
DNR Proposes Closing A Portion Of Horicon Marsh To Hunting
(Horicon) The public is asked to comment on variances to the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area’s master plan. A master plan variance is a change in the use or management of an area that is consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives. The Horicon Marsh’s proposed...
Authorities Investigating North Fond Du Lac Man’s Death
(Fond du Lac) A North Fond du Lac man’s death is currently being investigated by authorities. The city’s police as well as its fire and rescue teams were called to the Fond du Lac River near the 500 block of Water Street around 8:52am Tuesday. First responders performed...
Governor Evers Attends Ribbon Cutting For SSM Health’s New Mental Health Unit
(Ripon) The governor was on hand as SSM Health held a ribbon-cutting for its new mental health outpatient day stabilization unit at Ripon Community Hospital. The new service is supported by a $158,000 Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Grant from the state’s Department of Administration. Governor Tony Evers says the program...
DCSO Encourages The Public To Get Insurance For Their Vehicle
(Juneau) Local law enforcement is reminding motorists to ensure their vehicle. It is the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office September Law of the Month. According to state statute, no one can operate a vehicle unless the owner has a liability policy. It also requires that the driver display the proof...
Waupun Officials Suggest Possible Referendum To Cover Expanding Ambulance, Fire Service Costs
(Waupun) Waupun residents could see a referendum next year to help cover the costs of expanding its ambulance service. The city recently launched an Emergency Medical Responder program, which is currently being bolstered by trained “paid-on-call volunteers.”. Mayor Rohn Bishop says the program started to help cut down on...
