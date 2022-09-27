ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, NC

Frankie Ruth Carter Rogers Hughes, 89, of Murphy, and Douglasville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. She was born in Cherokee County to the late Rufus and Nettie Dockery Carter on Aug. 20, 1933. Frankie loved making a vegetable garden, crocheting, camping, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anthony White

Anthony “Tony” Harold White, 58, of Andrews, passed away at his residence Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Anthony was born in Cherokee County to the late Robert and Doris “Judy” White. Tony loved fishing, reading and many other hobbies. He had worked in construction as a heavy...
Polly Moose

Polly Moose, 77, of the Atoah community of Robbinsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was a native of Cherokee County and daughter of the late Robert and Maude Neal Guffey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Guffey, Ray Guffey, Jr. Guffey; sisters, Linda Wilson, Susie Phillips, and Polly’s twin sister, Molly Guffey.
Cynthia Appling

Cynthia Trutza Appling, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Cyndi is survived by her husband, James Appling of Raleigh; two sons, Jim Appling of Raleigh, and TJ Appling and his wife, Amanda, of Raleigh; granddaughter, River; her brother, Charles Trutza, and his children, Adam and Lori, of Gastonia; her stepmother, Eva Lowe, and her children, April and Andrew, of Peachtree; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Appling, and her children David, Samantha and Danielle of Murphy.
John Evans, a longtime volunteer with Cherokee County Toys for Toys, announced Monday to the Rotary Club of Murphy that Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Jeana Conley has agreed to become local coordinator of the nonprofit organization, which serves more than 1,000 children every Christmas. Evans said Conley, who is retiring...
Fall Festival celebrating Appalachian heritage

Brasstown – John C. Campbell Folk School’s scenic 270-acre campus will soon bustle with thousands of people as the school hosts its 46th annual Fall Festival this weekend. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this year’s theme – “Good to be Together” – nods toward the isolation and separation folk communities felt during the COVID-19 lockdown.
