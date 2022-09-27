Cynthia Trutza Appling, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Cyndi is survived by her husband, James Appling of Raleigh; two sons, Jim Appling of Raleigh, and TJ Appling and his wife, Amanda, of Raleigh; granddaughter, River; her brother, Charles Trutza, and his children, Adam and Lori, of Gastonia; her stepmother, Eva Lowe, and her children, April and Andrew, of Peachtree; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Appling, and her children David, Samantha and Danielle of Murphy.

MURPHY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO