Mae Clay
Maggie Mae Smith Clay, 91, of Murphy, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Mae was born in Swain County to the late William Coleman Smith and Mary Candler Brooks. She was the director of ARC and was a part of the 4-H Clubs and Farm Bureau of Murphy. In addition...
Polly Moose
Polly Moose, 77, of the Atoah community of Robbinsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was a native of Cherokee County and daughter of the late Robert and Maude Neal Guffey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Guffey, Ray Guffey, Jr. Guffey; sisters, Linda Wilson, Susie Phillips, and Polly’s twin sister, Molly Guffey.
Betty Lane
Betty Ann Furry Lane, 78, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Betty was born in Plymouth, Ind., to the late Anthony and Mildred Parrish Furry. She was a homemaker. Betty poured her life into her family and a mighty woman of God. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and a best friend. To all who met her, remembered her.
Cynthia Appling
Cynthia Trutza Appling, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Cyndi is survived by her husband, James Appling of Raleigh; two sons, Jim Appling of Raleigh, and TJ Appling and his wife, Amanda, of Raleigh; granddaughter, River; her brother, Charles Trutza, and his children, Adam and Lori, of Gastonia; her stepmother, Eva Lowe, and her children, April and Andrew, of Peachtree; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Appling, and her children David, Samantha and Danielle of Murphy.
John Evans, a longtime volunteer with Cherokee County Toys for Toys, announced Monday to the Rotary Club of Murphy that Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Jeana Conley has agreed to become local coordinator of the nonprofit organization, which serves more than 1,000 children every Christmas. Evans said Conley, who is retiring...
Fall Festival celebrating Appalachian heritage
Brasstown – John C. Campbell Folk School’s scenic 270-acre campus will soon bustle with thousands of people as the school hosts its 46th annual Fall Festival this weekend. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this year’s theme – “Good to be Together” – nods toward the isolation and separation folk communities felt during the COVID-19 lockdown.
