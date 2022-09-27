ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers RB Najee Harris talks to Obama Academy students about child hunger

By Paul Guggenheimer
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wdbi_0iDKhZbO00

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris knows what it’s like not having enough to eat — he grew up in a food insecure household in California and he’s putting his off-field energy into helping kids in the Pittsburgh area avoid going through what he endured growing up.

Harris visited Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy of International Studies in East Liberty Tuesday morning to tell students who packed the school’s gymnasium that assistance is available and they shouldn’t be shy about asking for help.

“I hope that they can relate to me, because not too long ago I was in some of these kids’ shoes where they’re struggling at home. There is some stuff that they don’t want to vocalize in public because they feel shy about doing it,” Harris said. “I was once that kid, so I can relate to them. I understand what they’re going through.

“I hope they see the real part of me rather than the sports part of me, that I’m here to motivate you guys to come to the understanding that I was once in your shoes and we can make something better of the situation,” he said.

Harris’ Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation works on helping underserved families by providing assistance in areas including education, homelessness, hunger and utilizing sports as a platform to develop life skills, according to Harris. It is partnering with GENYOUth, a national non-profit youth wellness organization based in New York that created the program Fuel Up to Play 60 in partnership with the National Dairy Council and the NFL.

GENYOUth and the American Dairy Association – Northeast presented a $10,000 check to Obama Academy to cover the cost of a Grab and Go school meal cart to battle student hunger.

“There have been challenges to youth wellness for decades,” said GENYOUth CEO Ann Marie Krautheim. “Our focus is making sure kids get access to healthy foods that are going to give them nourishment and also increase their physical activity.”

Krautheim cited federal government statistics showing only one in four kids in the U.S. meets the recommendations for physical activity guidelines, while one in eight children are living in food insecure households. She said Harris’ personal story means a lot to the effort to end child hunger.

“He’s not just here to show up and have his picture taken. He’s here because he believes in the cause,” Krautheim said. “He grew up in a food insecure household. He recognizes the importance of school meals for all children, but particularly for children who live in food insecurity. Having his authentic voice, his true passion and commitment to this cause and also his notoriety as a Steeler, we really couldn’t do any better than to have Najee with us today.”

For his part, Harris seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere, which included the Obama Academy band and cheerleaders.

“It’s exciting to be here with the kids and meet everybody,” said Harris, who shared with the students as well as reporters how important programs providing meals at school were to him growing up.

“It made a big difference because sometimes that was the only source of food for me. Hunger, in general, is a big thing in America, so it’s important for us to find ways and do as much as we can to help out kids, especially if I’m in a position to do that,” said Harris.

Krautheim said the Grab and Go breakfast cart will make it easier for kids to have a breakfast that meets USDA meal guidelines while fueling their bodies and minds.

“Schools are the great equalizer,” she said. “Once the equipment is operating and they see the Grab and Go cart, they see the milk, they can access it right when they get off the bus. They don’t have to go to the cafeteria.

“It’s hard for kids sometimes, the bus schedules don’t work out, they can’t make it to the cafeteria to get breakfast or sometimes there’s stigma associated with getting breakfast in the cafeteria in the morning,” Krautheim said. “The Grab and Go Breakfast cart will make it easy to access and take away that stigma. Research shows children who eat breakfast do better academically.”

GENYOUth is also providing 26 NFL Flag football kits to Harris’ foundation, at least one of which he will provide to Obama Academy students.

“For me (the way) to get out (from poverty) was playing sports – so to get and play sports at least 60 minutes a day is important to stay healthy and keep your body in the best shape possible,” Harris said. “The kids are our future in America so for us to find ways to keep helping them out and make sure that they’re going to have the strength to go on in life and move forward is very important.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Aliquippa 2024 4-Star LB Cam Lindsey Making Unofficial Visit to Pitt

The Pitt Panthers will be hosting a major target for their primetime game this Saturday vs. Georgia Tech. Aliquippa 2024 4-star star linebacker Cam Lindsey tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt vs. the Yellow Jackets. The talented linebacker from Aliquippa High School...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh native, ‘Eyewitness News’ creator Al Primo dies

Many of the conventions of TV news today — on local newscasts or cable news or the “Today” show — originated in the mind of Pittsburgh native Al Primo, a University of Pittsburgh graduate who worked at Pittsburgh’s WDTV, which was re-christened KDKA-TV during his tenure as a news writer, reporter, anchor and eventually assistant news director at the station.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
California State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Home, PA
City
California, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Barack Obama
Tribune-Review

New Leechburg Area psychologist focuses on students and service

A Freeport native is the new psychologist at Leechburg Area School District. Cortney Chelecki, 32, resides in Harrison and graduated from Freeport Area High School in 2009. But high school life had its challenges for Chelecki, and, as the district psychologist, she is dedicated to helping students navigate school in the most mentally healthy way possible.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monessen native Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, dead at 59

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for "Gangsta's Paradise," the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film "Dangerous Minds" that sampled Stevie Wonder's 1976 song "Pastime Paradise."He was nominated for five other...
MONESSEN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Bartender: Lara Borasso

Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#Pittsburgh Barack#East Liberty#Obama Academy
caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

FNB Corp. gives $1 million to Pittsburgh Promise

The Pittsburgh Promise’s mission to provide scholarships to graduates of Pittsburgh Public Schools to attend post-secondary institutions received a major assist Thursday. First National Bank Corp. (FNB) announced it is donating $1 million to the Pittsburgh Promise. Five graduating Pittsburgh Public Schools seniors will be chosen each year and named as the “F.N.B. Corporation Scholars of The Pittsburgh Promise.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rhodycigar.com

Football falls to 2-2 with loss at Pitt

Panthers win battle of past, present Rhody coaches. Marques DeShields finished with 82 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-24 loss. PHOTO CREDIT: gorhody.com. The past and present clashed this weekend as Jim Fleming and his Rhode Island Football team traveled to Acrisure Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to take on the FBS #24 Pittsburgh Panthers, led by former Rhody assistant coach Pat Narduzzi.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote

Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
PLUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy