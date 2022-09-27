Steelers RB Najee Harris talks to Obama Academy students about child hunger

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris knows what it’s like not having enough to eat — he grew up in a food insecure household in California and he’s putting his off-field energy into helping kids in the Pittsburgh area avoid going through what he endured growing up.

Harris visited Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy of International Studies in East Liberty Tuesday morning to tell students who packed the school’s gymnasium that assistance is available and they shouldn’t be shy about asking for help.

“I hope that they can relate to me, because not too long ago I was in some of these kids’ shoes where they’re struggling at home. There is some stuff that they don’t want to vocalize in public because they feel shy about doing it,” Harris said. “I was once that kid, so I can relate to them. I understand what they’re going through.

“I hope they see the real part of me rather than the sports part of me, that I’m here to motivate you guys to come to the understanding that I was once in your shoes and we can make something better of the situation,” he said.

Harris’ Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation works on helping underserved families by providing assistance in areas including education, homelessness, hunger and utilizing sports as a platform to develop life skills, according to Harris. It is partnering with GENYOUth, a national non-profit youth wellness organization based in New York that created the program Fuel Up to Play 60 in partnership with the National Dairy Council and the NFL.

GENYOUth and the American Dairy Association – Northeast presented a $10,000 check to Obama Academy to cover the cost of a Grab and Go school meal cart to battle student hunger.

“There have been challenges to youth wellness for decades,” said GENYOUth CEO Ann Marie Krautheim. “Our focus is making sure kids get access to healthy foods that are going to give them nourishment and also increase their physical activity.”

Krautheim cited federal government statistics showing only one in four kids in the U.S. meets the recommendations for physical activity guidelines, while one in eight children are living in food insecure households. She said Harris’ personal story means a lot to the effort to end child hunger.

“He’s not just here to show up and have his picture taken. He’s here because he believes in the cause,” Krautheim said. “He grew up in a food insecure household. He recognizes the importance of school meals for all children, but particularly for children who live in food insecurity. Having his authentic voice, his true passion and commitment to this cause and also his notoriety as a Steeler, we really couldn’t do any better than to have Najee with us today.”

For his part, Harris seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere, which included the Obama Academy band and cheerleaders.

“It’s exciting to be here with the kids and meet everybody,” said Harris, who shared with the students as well as reporters how important programs providing meals at school were to him growing up.

“It made a big difference because sometimes that was the only source of food for me. Hunger, in general, is a big thing in America, so it’s important for us to find ways and do as much as we can to help out kids, especially if I’m in a position to do that,” said Harris.

Krautheim said the Grab and Go breakfast cart will make it easier for kids to have a breakfast that meets USDA meal guidelines while fueling their bodies and minds.

“Schools are the great equalizer,” she said. “Once the equipment is operating and they see the Grab and Go cart, they see the milk, they can access it right when they get off the bus. They don’t have to go to the cafeteria.

“It’s hard for kids sometimes, the bus schedules don’t work out, they can’t make it to the cafeteria to get breakfast or sometimes there’s stigma associated with getting breakfast in the cafeteria in the morning,” Krautheim said. “The Grab and Go Breakfast cart will make it easy to access and take away that stigma. Research shows children who eat breakfast do better academically.”

GENYOUth is also providing 26 NFL Flag football kits to Harris’ foundation, at least one of which he will provide to Obama Academy students.

“For me (the way) to get out (from poverty) was playing sports – so to get and play sports at least 60 minutes a day is important to stay healthy and keep your body in the best shape possible,” Harris said. “The kids are our future in America so for us to find ways to keep helping them out and make sure that they’re going to have the strength to go on in life and move forward is very important.”