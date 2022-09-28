Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocj.com
Statewide sheep tour
A statewide sheep production tour of Knox, Licking, and Crawford Counties has been planned for Ohio Sheep Producers the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. This year’s tour is jointly sponsored by the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and Hardin County OSU Extension. Join us for a drive your own, sheep production tour focusing on dry lot/confinement sheep operations. There will be four tour stops on this year’s statewide tour, with each farm stop only being offered at the time listed.
wksu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades much of it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Although recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
townandtourist.com
The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
ocj.com
Early deer hunting and CWD testing underway
Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties are enjoying extra dates to harvest a white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region. Since the fall of 2020, 11 wild deer have tested positive for...
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
'I was a little nervous': Ohio State alum recounts first hurricane experience after moving to Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ceile Moore knows all about tornadoes. After all, she grew up in the Dayton area. But hurricanes are another story. She and her boyfriend, PJ Lyda, who are both graduates of The Ohio State University, moved to Florida about two weeks ago. When news of Hurricane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep football roundup Sept. 30
SE — Austin Perry 21 pass from Blake Foos (kick blocked), 8:09. SE — Foos 22 run (pass intercepted), :16. SE — Cody Heibertshausen 45 pass from Foos (pass failed), 1:21. B — Randy Banks 24 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), :13. Third quarter.
ocj.com
Meet the ’22-’23 State FFA Officer Team
The Ohio FFA State Convention serves both as a celebration of the successes experienced over the last year and a kickoff for what’s to come for Ohio FFA members. For 11 individuals, it also marks the beginning of an incredible year-long journey. Those elected to serve on the Ohio...
ocj.com
Lessons of all kinds through GrowNextGen’s ChickQuest
Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo speaks with Jocelyn Welch of Mercy Montessori Cincinnati alongside Kathryn Borsos of Clintonville STEM School. The three talk about how they get involved in the GrowNextGen ChickQuest program and what they hope to take home from it.
Central Ohio native braces for damage at Cape Coral home after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, families in southwestern Florida don’t know what they’re going to find when they return to their homes. That’s the exact situation Todd Wolford and his family are in. “It’s rough, I mean the whole area is devastated,” said Wolford. Wolford is referring to the area […]
The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad
Sarcastic ad from "Citizens for Sanity" shocks and angers readers
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
Comments / 0