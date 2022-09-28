ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

ocj.com

Statewide sheep tour

A statewide sheep production tour of Knox, Licking, and Crawford Counties has been planned for Ohio Sheep Producers the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. This year’s tour is jointly sponsored by the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and Hardin County OSU Extension. Join us for a drive your own, sheep production tour focusing on dry lot/confinement sheep operations. There will be four tour stops on this year’s statewide tour, with each farm stop only being offered at the time listed.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
townandtourist.com

The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Early deer hunting and CWD testing underway

Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties are enjoying extra dates to harvest a white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region. Since the fall of 2020, 11 wild deer have tested positive for...
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Sept. 30

SE — Austin Perry 21 pass from Blake Foos (kick blocked), 8:09. SE — Foos 22 run (pass intercepted), :16. SE — Cody Heibertshausen 45 pass from Foos (pass failed), 1:21. B — Randy Banks 24 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), :13. Third quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
ocj.com

Meet the ’22-’23 State FFA Officer Team

The Ohio FFA State Convention serves both as a celebration of the successes experienced over the last year and a kickoff for what’s to come for Ohio FFA members. For 11 individuals, it also marks the beginning of an incredible year-long journey. Those elected to serve on the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Lessons of all kinds through GrowNextGen’s ChickQuest

Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo speaks with Jocelyn Welch of Mercy Montessori Cincinnati alongside Kathryn Borsos of Clintonville STEM School. The three talk about how they get involved in the GrowNextGen ChickQuest program and what they hope to take home from it.
CINCINNATI, OH

