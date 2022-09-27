There's so many episodes and so limited time to catch up on everything. I watch Corrie, Emmerdale and Eastenders and I'm constantly about 3-8 episodes behind. I try to watch 1 from each 1 everyday but I end up watching 1 and that's it for the day as I'm too tired. If I watch Corrie I'll also catch up on Emmerdale during the Corrie ad breaks, killing 2 birds with 1 stone. You have to literally watch Emmerdale every damn day in order to keep up with it. Corrie and Eastenders there's slightly more leeway but the episodes are longer. I'm not even a really busy person as I have free time outside of work which I waste on these soaps.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO