Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
Coronation Street fuels Tim and Aggie affair theories with latest spoilers
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's latest spoilers may fuel the speculation about a potential affair between Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey. Regular Corrie viewers will recall how Sally and Tim's intimacy issues following his triple heart bypass earlier this year led Tim to confide in Aggie, who encouraged him to open up to Sally about what his health scare has done to him mentally.
All Stars line up revealed
It's a pretty solid line up, Fatima is a very welcom addition. Most with their best days well behind them , i expect this to be a bit of a disaster for itv as there is never much appetite for “all star” shows in the uk. Posts: 22,565.
How do you keep up to date with soaps?
There's so many episodes and so limited time to catch up on everything. I watch Corrie, Emmerdale and Eastenders and I'm constantly about 3-8 episodes behind. I try to watch 1 from each 1 everyday but I end up watching 1 and that's it for the day as I'm too tired. If I watch Corrie I'll also catch up on Emmerdale during the Corrie ad breaks, killing 2 birds with 1 stone. You have to literally watch Emmerdale every damn day in order to keep up with it. Corrie and Eastenders there's slightly more leeway but the episodes are longer. I'm not even a really busy person as I have free time outside of work which I waste on these soaps.
Revisitting Fang Rock and Terrance
I was never a great fan of this story as a kid, it just didn't provide the scare or tension factor so I thought I'd rewatch it again with fresh eyes. It certainly zips along and is well paced, the characters have some great lines and it's very atmospheric. Even though it was filmed in the 70's the Lighthouse setting helps it feel like a more modern story. Maybe my younger astute self wasn't happy because I could sense a change in tone from the previous 3 seasons.
Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager
Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.
Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls
Only thick girls can hit the club with Erica Banks. The post Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Bob Odenkirk reunites with Better Call Saul co-stars on new movie
Better Call Saul fans are in for a real treat, as comedy movie The Making of Jesus Diabetes will reunite three of its actors. According to Deadline, Saul Goodman actor Bob Odenkirk has landed the part of Leo – a shifty man with a dark past – while Andrew Friedman (Mr Neff in season 4 of Saul) and Michael Naughton (Henry in the same season) are starring as reclusive brothers Seymour and Gerry Whitaker.
Eastenders - Alfie Moon
I can’t take any more - Alfie Moon is SO irritating and brings nothing to the soap at all. All the supposedly clever wisecracks fall flat and I love the dynamics between Kat and Phil - MUCH better than when she was with Alfie as it became so boring. Please let him go back to Spain again.
Watch as One-Year-Old Girl Waits for Her Brothers After School: "Obsessed"
Over 855,000 people have watched the precious moment on Tik Tok.
Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Trailer
Me too! It's different and really creative. If only the writers were this creative. It's creative well done to the special effects team. Hope the actual 50th anniversary episodes be amazing TV!. The only person I think will die cause of the storm is Al and Faith will die cause...
Favourite Male Couple?
As polls only allow 10 options, splitting them up for the time being... Was close between Will & Hamza for me - they, Helen and Ellie are my final 4. Definitely Will or Hamza. Can easily all the other guys out before Blackpool, as the women seem strong this year, but Will and Hamza are both contenders at the moment and both are in great partnerships.
Classic Holby City
Apologies if already posted, but I couldn’t see anything. Just checked schedule for morning episodes next week on Drama, and there are none. Double episodes of Classic Casualty instead. Has anyone heard if this is a short break, is the series moving channel, or have they decided to just...
16 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Stu makes a difficult decision after weeks of trying to clear his name. Elsewhere, James says his goodbyes to Weatherfield, while Summer gets herself in trouble again. Here's a full collection of 16 big moments coming up. 1. Stu suffers another...
Corrie, Wed 28th September. Bin Around the World and I can't Find My Baby.
Good evening fellow Corrie fans, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. Today is National Drink Beer Day. A good excuse to raise a glass to the Queen of Soaps 🍻 I found out too late to get some in, so there’ll be wine in mine 🙂. Let's see...
E4 Hollyoaks - 28/9/22 (1 HOUR SPECIAL) #HollyoaksEndGame
Here is tonight’s E4 Hollyoaks discussion thread. Channel 4 - 29/9/22 (18:00-19:00) Prince McQueen is on a mission to save the trapped women. However before he can get to them there is terror as Silas takes action!. Meanwhile, police officer, Lexi Calder is on a mission to get young...
Emmerdale's Harriet Finch to come clean over feelings for Will Taylor
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Harriet Finch is set to finally come clean over her feelings for Will Taylor. In upcoming scenes of the ITV soap, Will is stunned to discover that Harriet and Dan Spencer are dating. Harriet recently started dating Dan, although deep down, she doesn't feel a lot...
