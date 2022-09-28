Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal v Tottenham: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: There are more than just bragging rights at stake as leaders Arsenal face third-placed Spurs. Join Scott Murray
Liverpool vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
The Premier League returns on Saturday and two bosses will be eager to take to the pitch for very different reasons when Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.While victory in their last match before the international break would have boosted spirits somewhat, the Reds’ poor start to the campaign and heavy defeat to Napoli in particular had questions being asked of the team under Jurgen Klopp this year, if not of the manager specifically.They’ll be keen to get out and show they can recapture the relentless form of last year, though whether or not that will be enough...
Comments / 0