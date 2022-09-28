Read full article on original website
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight
Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter
DeBoer has old, young Stars who would like another Cup debut
New Dallas hockey coach Pete DeBoer takes over a roster with old and new Stars
State Your Case: Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie
NHL.com writers debate whether Samsonov or Murray should get starting job. The competition to become the No. 1 goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs has begun in earnest. Ilya Samsonov showed what he's capable of Saturday, stopping all 16 shots he faced over two periods in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators.
How eight Western Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Western Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
Fantasy hockey hits, blocks league draft guide
NHL.com lists more than 100 players who cover categories; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies more than 100 skaters who cover hits, a standard fantasy hockey category, and/or blocked shots, another popular category. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
Five prospects to watch during preseason
Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
UBS Arena Introduces New Culinary Offerings for Isles 50th Anniversary
UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North introduce new culinary offerings to celebrate the New York Islanders 50th Anniversary Season. UBS Arena, the state of the art sports and entertainment venue that's home of the New York Islanders Hockey Club, and exclusive hospitality partner Delaware North announced today a variety of enhancements to the culinary program ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
Double vision: Panthers experiment with Barkov, Lundell together on top line in preseason
The Florida Panthers believe Anton Lundell can be something like an heir to Aleksander Barkov — an elite two-way center, who could one day anchor their top line and coincidentally is also from Finland.
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Weegar scores first as a Flame, with Kadri - making Flames debut - nabbing the assist in win over Oilers. It was time for the latest 'new guy' to make his debut Wednesday night. Prized off-season acquisition Nazem Kadri suited up for Calgary in a preseason tilt with the Oilers,...
Meltzer: Reviewing Camp Week 1
The Flyers have hit the one-week mark in their first training camp under new head coach John Tortorella and the midway point of their six-game exhibition slate (1-2-0 record). There have been no miracles worked, nor expected. The teamwide work ethic has been fine thus far but it's very clear that there's a lot of work ahead.
Preview: Ducks Meet Sharks for Preseason Tilt in San Jose
The Ducks are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m | Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter. A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com shortly prior to puck drop. Anaheim kicked off its exhibition schedule Sunday...
Caps enter season discontent with first-round exits
The last time they won a playoff series, the Capitals were hoisting the Stanley Cup trophy to celebrate winning their first championship in franchise history. Washington hasn’t made it past the first round in the four seasons since, losing out to a different team each year but facing the familiar feeling of disappointment over not making a deeper run.
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
MTL@TOR: Game recap
TORONTO - The Canadiens dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday and continue to look for a first win this preseason. Prior to puck drop, an on-ice ceremony was held to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the 1972 Canadian Summit Series team. Yvan Cournoyer, Serge Savard and Ken Dryden were among the former Habs on-hand at Scotiabank Arena.
Stars' goalie depth takes center stage against Coyotes
FRISCO, Texas -- Goaltending depth was both a blessing and a curse last season, as Dallas started the year with four goalies and still had to acquire a fifth due to injuries to Ben Bishop, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin. Bishop and Holtby have moved on, but the team still...
Mailbag: Biggest challenge to Avalanche; most improved teams
Here is the Sept. 28 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Who is the biggest threat to the Avs in the Central? -- @punmasterrifkin. I still think it's the St. Louis Blues with stick taps to the...
