Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening
Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
Experience Fall at Cornwell’s Turkeyville!
Experience fall in the country at Cornwell’s Turkeyville in Marshall, the perfect place to spend a fall day! Enjoy a drive out to the country through all the fall colors, arriving at a place where you can have a one of a kind Turkey meal and experience a family fun fall adventure.
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
Six Restaurants Worth the Drive
Some food is a special occasion in itself. Here are six restaurants in Calhoun County worth the drive:. Vibe: A pub with the warmth of the city’s industrial past, balanced with bright notes of future possibilities. Try: If you want an amazing burger, Mlive certainly thinks it’s worth the...
Michigan Button Society hosts show in October
History. Art. Fashion. Geography. How can clothing buttons stimulate research in any of these fields? History, what kinds of buttons were used first? Jewelers created some of the most beautiful buttons with silver, gold, and precious stones. Buttons have been important in fashion design for many years. Some parts of the world lead the way in glass button manufacturing. Art is engaged in designing the molds used to make early glass buttons. Skilled workers created dies for the many stamped metal buttons. Buttons come from all around the world and reflect many cultures and materials.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Gilbert and Ivy bookstore born in daily walks
Two longtime friends have an unlikely source to thank for their recent business partnership: COVID-19. Kimm Mayer and Cathie Magill met when they were in seventh grade at White Pigeon Junior High. The thought then that a thing called COVID would bring the world to a standstill was improbable. Had they known then they’d one day go into business together? Impossible.
See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour
One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
Tudor Dixon delivers remarks on 'protecting girls sports' in Grand Rapids
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon delivered remarks on protecting girls sports in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
‘I probably should have listened to you, bud’: Michiganders hunker down for Ian
FOX 17 is talking with Michiganders who are experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand. One family from West Michigan now lives in Cape Coral and they are hunkering down for the storm.
Waltke inducted into fair hall of fame
CENTREVILLE — A man who had a big influence on the St. Joseph County Grange Fair received a prestigious and posthumous honor Thursday. During a ceremony prior to the animal auctions at the fair, Jerry Waltke, who was the fair board president in 2021 and who passed away unexpectedly in November, was inducted into the St. Joseph County Fair’s Hall of Fame.
