Vicksburg, MI

Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Experience Fall at Cornwell’s Turkeyville!

Experience fall in the country at Cornwell’s Turkeyville in Marshall, the perfect place to spend a fall day! Enjoy a drive out to the country through all the fall colors, arriving at a place where you can have a one of a kind Turkey meal and experience a family fun fall adventure.
MARSHALL, MI
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event

I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Six Restaurants Worth the Drive

Some food is a special occasion in itself. Here are six restaurants in Calhoun County worth the drive:. Vibe: A pub with the warmth of the city’s industrial past, balanced with bright notes of future possibilities. Try: If you want an amazing burger, Mlive certainly thinks it’s worth the...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Michigan Button Society hosts show in October

History. Art. Fashion. Geography. How can clothing buttons stimulate research in any of these fields? History, what kinds of buttons were used first? Jewelers created some of the most beautiful buttons with silver, gold, and precious stones. Buttons have been important in fashion design for many years. Some parts of the world lead the way in glass button manufacturing. Art is engaged in designing the molds used to make early glass buttons. Skilled workers created dies for the many stamped metal buttons. Buttons come from all around the world and reflect many cultures and materials.
VICKSBURG, MI
Gilbert and Ivy bookstore born in daily walks

Two longtime friends have an unlikely source to thank for their recent business partnership: COVID-19. Kimm Mayer and Cathie Magill met when they were in seventh grade at White Pigeon Junior High. The thought then that a thing called COVID would bring the world to a standstill was improbable. Had they known then they’d one day go into business together? Impossible.
VICKSBURG, MI
See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour

One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path

For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Waltke inducted into fair hall of fame

CENTREVILLE — A man who had a big influence on the St. Joseph County Grange Fair received a prestigious and posthumous honor Thursday. During a ceremony prior to the animal auctions at the fair, Jerry Waltke, who was the fair board president in 2021 and who passed away unexpectedly in November, was inducted into the St. Joseph County Fair’s Hall of Fame.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI

