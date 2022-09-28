Read full article on original website
Related
swmichigandining.com
Lake Burger Tavern
Saturday’s have become days to “just get out of the house.” We’ve gotten a little lazy as summer comes to an end and we get in to a fall routine. That was the case a couple of weeks ago. We all laid around the house until the middle of the afternoon. No one ate lunch. I had plans to go to the WMU football game later that night so J said we should go somewhere for what would probably become our one meal that day.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
wmta.org
Six Restaurants Worth the Drive
Some food is a special occasion in itself. Here are six restaurants in Calhoun County worth the drive:. Vibe: A pub with the warmth of the city’s industrial past, balanced with bright notes of future possibilities. Try: If you want an amazing burger, Mlive certainly thinks it’s worth the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Work on John Beers Road begins September 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
threeriversnews.com
Waltke inducted into fair hall of fame
CENTREVILLE — A man who had a big influence on the St. Joseph County Grange Fair received a prestigious and posthumous honor Thursday. During a ceremony prior to the animal auctions at the fair, Jerry Waltke, who was the fair board president in 2021 and who passed away unexpectedly in November, was inducted into the St. Joseph County Fair’s Hall of Fame.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
RELATED PEOPLE
rv-pro.com
Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout
The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
southcountynews.org
Michigan Button Society hosts show in October
History. Art. Fashion. Geography. How can clothing buttons stimulate research in any of these fields? History, what kinds of buttons were used first? Jewelers created some of the most beautiful buttons with silver, gold, and precious stones. Buttons have been important in fashion design for many years. Some parts of the world lead the way in glass button manufacturing. Art is engaged in designing the molds used to make early glass buttons. Skilled workers created dies for the many stamped metal buttons. Buttons come from all around the world and reflect many cultures and materials.
WZZM 13
'It hurt my heart': Grandville roller rink facing backlash after accusations of discrimination
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A local roller skating rink is being accused of discrimination, after hosting a party for area high schools, but leaving some schools off the guest list. 13 On Your Side has been tracking down the details of the story and some in the community feel the rink's response is just not good enough.
Crews investigating fire at Grandville gas station
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a Marathon gas station in Grandville. The fire began Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and was quickly extinguished. While the fire was mostly contained, the gas station sustained some damage. Police say the fire began in the utility room. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
‘I probably should have listened to you, bud’: Michiganders hunker down for Ian
FOX 17 is talking with Michiganders who are experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand. One family from West Michigan now lives in Cape Coral and they are hunkering down for the storm.
WWMTCw
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
Comments / 3