What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
$3M in upgrades underway at 2 waterfront Northern Michigan state parks
LANSING, MI – Camping improvement projects are underway at two Michigan state parks. The projects at Straits State Park in Mackinac County and Cheboygan State Park in Cheboygan County are the first of 11 across the state made possible by a slice of American Rescue Plan Act funds. “The...
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
Northern Michigan ski resort to add 6-person Bubble Chairlift for warm uphill rides
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - A new kind of fast, innovative ski lift will break ground at The Highlands at Harbor Springs next year. The Camelot 6 will be the first six-person Bubble Chairlift in the Midwest - offering riders a 3-minute zippy trip up the slopes enclosed in a heated, weatherproof bubble that has extra-wide seats and individual footrests.
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
leelanauticker.com
Popular Maple City Eatery Pegtown Station Is For Sale
Pegtown Station proprietors Mary and Dave MacDonald have listed their beloved mom-and-pop restaurant in Maple City. The MacDonalds, Maple City locals who have owned Pegtown for 18 years, tell the Leelanau Ticker that with the market booming it seems the right time to list the property. Even as they look to the next chapter of their lives, Mary says it’s important they find the right buyer, someone who will continue to service the community and take care of the local restaurant and its employees.
annarborfamily.com
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
WILX-TV
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
Woman gives birth to baby girl along Northern Michigan highway
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A quick response by a pair of law enforcement officers turned a tense situation into a joyous occasion. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and a sergeant responded to the intersection of U.S. 37 and Center Road in Mayfield Township at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a woman in labor in a vehicle on the side of the road.
traverseticker.com
Over 600 Housing Units On Deck In City - But Variety Is Lacking
Amid continued discussions about the region’s housing crisis, Traverse City Planning Director Shawn Winter shared a piece of good news with city commissioners Monday: 632 housing units across 16 developments are now in the pipeline within city limits, a figure that represents a 10 percent increase in the city’s overall housing stock.
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
One Man Dead After Two-Car Crash in Benzie County
A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Lake Ann Road at Fewins Road in Inland Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Culbertson Jr., a 45-year-old man from Interlochen, was driving westbound on Fewins Road and failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection. He then hit a car traveling northbound that was driven by Tim Heiges, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Congressional Candidates Speak Out After Death Threat Targeting Antrim County Event
A candidate for Congress is on the receiving end of a death threat. The Democrat candidate for Michigan’s first Congressional District says he received a death threat targeting him at a campaign event here in northern Michigan. Bob Lorinser’s campaign says that threat came last Thursday, and police have...
Top Headlines: ‘Persons of Interest’ in Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges, and More
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Read More. A Petoskey man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly sexually assaulting...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
