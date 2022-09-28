Pegtown Station proprietors Mary and Dave MacDonald have listed their beloved mom-and-pop restaurant in Maple City. The MacDonalds, Maple City locals who have owned Pegtown for 18 years, tell the Leelanau Ticker that with the market booming it seems the right time to list the property. Even as they look to the next chapter of their lives, Mary says it’s important they find the right buyer, someone who will continue to service the community and take care of the local restaurant and its employees.

MAPLE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO