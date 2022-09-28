ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community

John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
The Independent

Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’

A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
teenink.com

Essay Contest: Spreading the Kindness to Underserved Communities

The Coronavirus cases in the United States reached an all time high, with 200 thousand people testing positive each day. Hospitals are close to full capacity while I am bored at home, pacing back and forth, wondering what I can do to help the community during the pandemic. But I am just a high school student. How do I achieve my fullest potential?
Michigan State
mississippifreepress.org

Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education

Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
pewtrusts.org

Collaborators Report on Successes and Challenges in Tackling Community Health Inequities

Effective collaboration across societal sectors—such as public health, housing, transportation, and social services—to address health inequities requires time, resources, and expertise, as well as a shared vision among stakeholders. These are among the key findings of an evaluation of Calling All Sectors, State Agencies Joined for Health, an initiative of the Health Impact Project, a collaboration of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Scrubs Magazine

Delaware Pays for Nurses to Assist Low Income Moms for up to Two Years

The U.S. has one of the highest infant mortality rates of any developed country in the world. Around 5.4 infants die under the age of one per 1,000 live births, which is 71% higher than the comparable country average of 3.4 deaths. Socioeconomic inequality is thought to be a primary contributor. Low-income mothers are much more likely to lose their baby within the first two years of life compared to mothers living above the federal poverty line. They often lack access to healthcare and preventative services that improve the child’s quality of life.
WRDW-TV

Federal government to launch free diaper pilot program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - As many as one in three families don’t have enough diapers for their children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That barrier is something the federal government is trying to address through a new pilot program. Jamie Lackey sees...
Phys.org

The hidden crisis of England's rural homelessness

Homelessness has increased in rural communities, according to a new report by the University of Southampton. The findings reveal that 88 percent of respondents feel homelessness has increased within the last year alone. The report, published by the project Homelessness in the Countryside: a Hidden Crisis, identifies the many difficulties...
districtadministration.com

We must deploy technology now to help schools close gaps in social care

Ten-year-old Helena showed up at school looking disheveled and complaining of a stomach ache. When she went to see the school nurse, Ms. Jones, Helena confided that she hadn’t eaten anything since dinner the night before—and upon further questioning, Ms. Jones learned that dinner hadn’t amounted to much either.
