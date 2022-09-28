A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...

EDUCATION ・ 29 DAYS AGO