Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community
John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’
A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
teenink.com
Essay Contest: Spreading the Kindness to Underserved Communities
The Coronavirus cases in the United States reached an all time high, with 200 thousand people testing positive each day. Hospitals are close to full capacity while I am bored at home, pacing back and forth, wondering what I can do to help the community during the pandemic. But I am just a high school student. How do I achieve my fullest potential?
mississippifreepress.org
Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education
Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
pewtrusts.org
Collaborators Report on Successes and Challenges in Tackling Community Health Inequities
Effective collaboration across societal sectors—such as public health, housing, transportation, and social services—to address health inequities requires time, resources, and expertise, as well as a shared vision among stakeholders. These are among the key findings of an evaluation of Calling All Sectors, State Agencies Joined for Health, an initiative of the Health Impact Project, a collaboration of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Career fair to help refugees find work, push through language barriers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Bureau of Refugees is hosting a career fair at the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families Wednesday that is focused on helping refugees and English as a second language speakers find work. There are 20 different employers that will be at the job fair all ready to support […]
Who is ‘the public?’ The answer shapes how we address homelessness
Housing affordability and homelessness are hot topics in municipal politics these days. But ironically, unhoused citizens are left out of the civic debate that most impacts their lives. As Ontario approaches municipal elections in October, our concept of “the public” is needed to remind us of our commitment not only...
Scrubs Magazine
Delaware Pays for Nurses to Assist Low Income Moms for up to Two Years
The U.S. has one of the highest infant mortality rates of any developed country in the world. Around 5.4 infants die under the age of one per 1,000 live births, which is 71% higher than the comparable country average of 3.4 deaths. Socioeconomic inequality is thought to be a primary contributor. Low-income mothers are much more likely to lose their baby within the first two years of life compared to mothers living above the federal poverty line. They often lack access to healthcare and preventative services that improve the child’s quality of life.
WRDW-TV
Federal government to launch free diaper pilot program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - As many as one in three families don’t have enough diapers for their children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That barrier is something the federal government is trying to address through a new pilot program. Jamie Lackey sees...
Phys.org
The hidden crisis of England's rural homelessness
Homelessness has increased in rural communities, according to a new report by the University of Southampton. The findings reveal that 88 percent of respondents feel homelessness has increased within the last year alone. The report, published by the project Homelessness in the Countryside: a Hidden Crisis, identifies the many difficulties...
districtadministration.com
We must deploy technology now to help schools close gaps in social care
Ten-year-old Helena showed up at school looking disheveled and complaining of a stomach ache. When she went to see the school nurse, Ms. Jones, Helena confided that she hadn’t eaten anything since dinner the night before—and upon further questioning, Ms. Jones learned that dinner hadn’t amounted to much either.
