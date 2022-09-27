Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Archdiocese of Baltimore has 2-year plan to combat declining attendance
The Archdiocese of Baltimore will be doing some soul-searching, literally and figuratively over the next two years. Catholic Church attendance in Baltimore has been on the decline for years, but the pandemic accelerated the drop. The Catholic Review reported that while churches around the archdioceses have seats for more than...
WBAL Radio
Dan Cox explains early mail-in ballot counting appeal
The Maryland Republican candidate for governor appeared on the Kim Klacik Show on Tuesday and explained his decision to file a notice of appeal to block the early counting of mail-in ballots. Cox said he isn't opposed to the early counting of ballots; instead, he's challenging last week's decision by...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could begin in the Baltimore metro by Friday afternoon. Then, a period of steady, heavy rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City transitioning to new online payment system
Baltimore City is transitioning to online bill payments come Saturday. The mayor's office released a statement Wednesday announcing the new website as part of an effort to modernize local government processes, improve security and offer more payment options. | LINK: More information about the new system. In addition to credit...
WBAL Radio
Gunpowder Falls State Park park manager arrested, accused of rape
The Baltimore County's Special Victims Unit on Tuesday arrested and charged the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. Authorities said Michael Browning, 71, is accused of sexually assaulting someone several times over a six-month period. The assaults are said to have occurred while he was employed as the park manager.
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel police investigating the death of a person burned in a car
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a suspicious death in Laurel after a body was found burned inside a car. Police say around midnight on Tuesday, firefighters were called to a car fire near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel where they found the vehicle engulfed in flames.
WBAL Radio
6 people shot overnight in Baltimore, one shot in the head
Baltimore City police say three women were shot at around midnight in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Northern Baltimore on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located three adult females, ages 38, 35, and 25, all of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower back. They were transported to the hospital.
WBAL Radio
Man charged in killing of 19-year-old security guard near Morgan State University
Baltimore police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old security guard near Morgan State University. City police said investigators arrested Chase Marco Wilson, 21, of Accokeek, on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder. Police said investigators believe Wilson shot Julian...
WBAL Radio
Officers search for suspect in Aryeh Wolf killing after he shoots at police
D.C. police said officers spotted the suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a Baltimore man in August. The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday morning that officers saw a man matching the description of Avery Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street NE. Police say he fired shots at officers and fled to residential building on Blaine Street. No officers were hit and they did not return fire.
WBAL Radio
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm building fire in Aberdeen
A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning while fighting a two-alarm fire in Aberdeen. Authorities said firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. to Bel Air Avenue, where a two-story building was on fire. It took about 55 firefighters a half hour to contain the fire to the floor and ceiling....
