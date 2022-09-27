ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They feed off each other:’ Sophomore stars have Class 6A No. 1 Saraland rolling

The Saraland football team has rocketed to the top of the Class 6A rankings with a young football team led by four sophomores who can’t even drive to school yet. Quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receivers Ryan Williams and C.D. Gill – all 15 years old -- have helped propel the No. 1 Spartans to a 6-0 record entering Friday’s Week 7 home game against Region 1 rival Blount (2-3, 2-1).
