Read full article on original website
Related
‘They feed off each other:’ Sophomore stars have Class 6A No. 1 Saraland rolling
The Saraland football team has rocketed to the top of the Class 6A rankings with a young football team led by four sophomores who can’t even drive to school yet. Quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receivers Ryan Williams and C.D. Gill – all 15 years old -- have helped propel the No. 1 Spartans to a 6-0 record entering Friday’s Week 7 home game against Region 1 rival Blount (2-3, 2-1).
Mobile Christian football team forfeiting 4 wins this season due to eligibility issue
They were 4-2, 3-0. “Going through our records this year we realized we had made a mistake,” Haines said. “We played a young man last year on the junior varsity that needed to sit. We talked to the folks at the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they told us what we needed to do. We will forfeit our four wins from earlier in the year.”
Following the Future: Where Alabama commits are playing this weekend
Alabama's commitments will return to the field this weekend. Here's a look at where they're playing!. Caleb Downs — Mill Creek faces Central Gwinnett on Thursday night. Jahlil Hurley — Florence faces Bob Jones on Friday night on the NFHS app. Tony Mitchell — Thompson hosts Hewitt-Trussville on...
Frisco Lone Star snaps two-game losing streak with resounding win against crosstown foe
By Cody Thorn FRISCO - A perennial power in recent years, Frisco Lone Star found itself in a tough spot heading into Thursday’s game against Frisco Liberty - needing a win. The Rangers, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 5A-I earlier this season, had dropped the first two games of district play. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bruce Pearl breaks down changes in returning, veteran guards ahead of season
The Auburn Tigers had one of the best veteran guard rotations in the country last season. The only problem, though, was their adjustments as the trio all came from the transfer portal. With a year of adjustment under each of their belts, Bruce Pearl believes all three are ready to have even better campaigns in 2022.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV...
Crimson Tikes: Stroll Tide
A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Comments / 0