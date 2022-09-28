Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday
Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
Hurricane Ian to pound S.C. coast today
Blustery and powerful, Ian is a reincarnated hurricane after it slashed through Florida Wednesday and hit the open water of the Atlantic Ocean Thursday. The storm is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. But all of the huffing and puffing that...
Ian makes landfall in Georgetown Co.; Winds slam S.C. coast
Hunkered-down South Carolinians got a healthy taste of Hurricane Ian’s strong winds and sheets of rain around noon Friday as the storm started making a bigger impact along the South Carolina coast. Forecasters suspect the worst of it will be over locally by suppertime. Ian made landfall 55 miles...
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
