ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston City Paper

Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday

Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Hurricane Ian to pound S.C. coast today

Blustery and powerful, Ian is a reincarnated hurricane after it slashed through Florida Wednesday and hit the open water of the Atlantic Ocean Thursday. The storm is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. But all of the huffing and puffing that...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Ian makes landfall in Georgetown Co.; Winds slam S.C. coast

Hunkered-down South Carolinians got a healthy taste of Hurricane Ian’s strong winds and sheets of rain around noon Friday as the storm started making a bigger impact along the South Carolina coast. Forecasters suspect the worst of it will be over locally by suppertime. Ian made landfall 55 miles...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian

South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Byrdstown, TN
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, TN
City
Nashville, TN
ucbjournal.com

Big R Farm & Home Celebrate Grand Opening

Pictured, l. to r. from front: – Bruce Keepes, Emily Rose holding Rowen, Rebecca Amoussou holding Lyla, Paul Jones, Daniel Huddleston, Lynn Adcock, Ryan Jones , Cindy Jones, Maddy Jones, Mayor Randy Porter; Middle Row: Donna Jones, Dre Anchondo, Zach Rose, Tom Grime, Sara Neufelder, Tammy Norris, Tim Norum , Aaron Crocker, Jared Hasewinkle, Heather Thomas, Kim Taylor; Back Row – Megan Pearson, Wesley Adkins, Kirby Beverly.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Wine On The Westside in Cookeville Will Not Happen This Year

Cookeville Cityscape’s Wine on the Westside event will not happen this year. Board Chair Tiffany Davidson said it was a disappointing decision, but supply chain issues caused issues in securing materials needed to host the event. “We changed the date of Wine on the Westside from August to October...
COOKEVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M

The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
BYRDSTOWN, TN
dalehollowhorizon.com

Roller Coaster sale starts today

CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
CELINA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Sierra Hull
Person
Béla Fleck
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
ucbjournal.com

Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam

NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events

Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
ALLARDT, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Lawsuit: Cookeville discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into creeks and streams

The city of Cookeville is illegally discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River, diminishing aquatic life and contaminating waterways used for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses, a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, claims. The city’s sewage treatment plant has...
COOKEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Carnegie Hall#Rounder Records#The White House#Berklee College Of Music
newstalk941.com

Overton Ambulance Service Takes No Action On Double-Wide Trailer Bid

Overton County Ambulance Service waiting on the next steps after receiving one bid for a double-wide trailer. Director Jim Morgan said the trailer would serve as additional office space for the building department to provide more room in the EMS service itself. “We’ve kind of outgrown what we’re in,” Morgan...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

64-Unit Income Based Apartment Complex Possibly Coming To Overton

A 64-unit income based apartment complex could come to Overton County. The Industrial Development Board approved a lieu of taxes for the development for the full county commission to consider. Consultant Ray Evans said the developer is ready to build but needs final approval to start work. “On social media...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
newstalk941.com

Overton School Messaging System Sending Out Confirmation Texts

Overton County parents that signed up for school text alerts during online registration will receive a confirmation text that requires a response. Technology Supervisor Brent Thrasher said the message is not spam. “We had some parents that had called in and they were just concerned,” Thrasher said. “It can get...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Woman Murdered One Week Ago to be Laid to Rest

The woman murdered in her home one week ago will soon be laid to rest. The funeral for 39-year-old Yuri Lidia Guerra Desirena of Smithville and a native of Mexico will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Smithville First Assembly of God with visitation Thursday 2 PM until 5 PM. Following the service, she will be taken back to Mexico for burial. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
SMITHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy