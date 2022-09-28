Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Viability in Springfield debuts new brand
The Springfield-based human service non-profit agency Viability held a re-branding event Friday.
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
Escaped goats caught roaming Main Street in Easthampton
The Easthampton Police Department was called to Main Street for goats who were wandering near the roadway at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
Overwhelming requests for parvo vaccine at Dakin in Springfield
Cases of a deadly dog virus are on the rise in Springfield. Dakin Humane Society has launched a prevention campaign and is seeing a massive turnout.
Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Ian’s impact has had a ripple effect on travel across the country. Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were not immune on Thursday morning. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until...
South Hadley Utility’s Fiber Business Is a Fast-developing Story
Those are the words that any business owner or board of directors would love to hear regarding a specific project or undertaking. They are not heard often, to be sure, and they are being heard even less frequently, if at all, in these days of soaring inflation, supply-chain issues, and a workforce crisis.
Koffee Kup Bakery celebrates Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- Tuesday was 'Salute to Chicopee Day' at the Big E and the Koffee Kup Bakery represented the Hampden County city with their freshly brewed coffee and more. The local shop was based out of Springfield for 65 years before moving to Chicopee last year. It also features...
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
Cooking oil causes kitchen fire in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire in a home on Thursday night.
42 correctional officers graduate in Ludlow
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office graduated another class of correctional officers Friday morning.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
'Buried in the Backyard' TV series eyes 2006 Manchester homicide
MANCHESTER — Working with a backhoe operator for two days, police had dug holes all around a backyard on Lake Street in June 2007 with no results. Acting on tips that included a neighbor's memory of buried boulders, Manchester police were searching the 1.4-acre property for the body of an Ellington man reported missing the previous fall. The man's friend and boss, the owner of the home on the town's eastern edge, was suspected of foul play.
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
