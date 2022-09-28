Read full article on original website
Matt Tullis was an assistant professor of English, director of the Digital Journalism program, and the associate director of the Integrated Media Labs at Fairfield University. He pioneered the new Sports Media program alongside Associate Professor of Communication Adam Rugg. Tullis had a passion for sports journalism, news writing, podcast writing and media production. In the sports section of The Mirror, his expertise and enthusiasm for the growth of the section was always felt.
Matthew R. Tullis, assistant professor of English, co-director of Digital Journalism and long-time mentor of The Mirror, passed away suddenly on Sept. 23, 2022. Tullis leaves behind his wife Alyssa and two children, Emery and Lily. He was 46 years old. When Tullis joined the Fairfield University community in August...
As September winds down, the Fairfield University men’s soccer team is beginning to transition away from playing non-conference opponents to playing Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opponents. The Stags have one game left in non-conference play against Mount Saint Mary’s University on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., which will...
