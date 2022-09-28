Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Hurricane Ian to thrash South Carolina today
Hurricane Ian, a storm reincarnated into a Category 1 threat, is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. It’s then predicted to head north through the Pee Dee. Winds are expected to pack an 85-mph-punch when it makes landfall. Officials say...
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Congratulations to Maggie Wickey of South Carolina Federal Credit Union for being named Best & Brightest 35 and Under – We are Charleston Proud
Congratulations to Maggie Wickey, VP of Marketing & Communications, who was named one of Charleston’s Best and Brightest in a ceremony last evening. Now in its fifth year, Charleston Business Magazine’s annual Best & Brightest (35 and Under) initiative celebrates the women and men who are rising stars in the area’s business community.
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
country1037fm.com
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition
I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
FOX Carolina
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
Charleston City Paper
PHOTO ESSAY: Hurricane Ian heads towards S.C.
Residents prepared Thursday for Ian to hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, leaving some grocery store shelves empty. Some downtown businesses protected doorways with sandbags and few boarded up windows. Stay cool. Support City Paper. City Paper has been bringing the best news, food, arts, music and event...
Charleston City Paper
Hurricane Ian to pound S.C. coast today
Blustery and powerful, Ian is a reincarnated hurricane after it slashed through Florida Wednesday and hit the open water of the Atlantic Ocean Thursday. The storm is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. But all of the huffing and puffing that...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
brides.com
Best Honeymoon Hotels in South Carolina
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. From the Upstate’s sprawling state parks and the Grand Strand’s 60 miles of sandy beaches to the iconic spires and cobblestone streets of Charleston, South Carolina’s varied landscape and historic cities make the state a top honeymoon destination. Proximity to nature, dreamy balconies and pizzas, and standout amenities ranging from intimate cooking classes to luxurious spa services can be found at select hotels throughout the state. Whether you’re planning a honeymoon or seeking a romantic getaway, these South Carolina hotels from Greenville to the Low Country and in between will ensure your stay is memorable.
Charleston City Paper
Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday
Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
Eater
Charleston Restaurants Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Charleston today, many area restaurants and bars closed up shop in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. Establishments across the Lowcountry started announcements on Thursday, September 29, that they would not open today. Hip Italian restaurant Renzo took to Instagram to declare its...
South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
Here’s when Charleston could begin feeling impacts from Hurricane Ian
NOTICE! Please click here for updated information on Ian’s impacts and timing along the South Carolina coast. This story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it nears the western Florida coast. After making landfall near the Fort Myers area. […]
holycitysinner.com
Southern Living Reveals the South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints of 2022
Southern Living on Wednesday announce this year’s list of the Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South and Charleston was well represented. This list was compiled and ranked by Southern Living’s Contributing Barbecue Editor, Robert Moss. “Resilience and new beginnings are recurring themes on this year’s list,” Moss...
Officials: Tree falls on home in McClellanville, South Carolina
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A tree fell on a home in McClellanville during fierce winds from Hurricane Ian Friday morning. Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a home along Simmons Road off Tibwin Road at about 10:16 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tree crashed onto what appears to be a storage building […]
Charleston braces for DIRECT HIT as Hurricane Ian swirls back in from Atlantic to pound historic city TOMORROW morning: Thousands board up their homes and flee ahead of 7ft storm surge after 13 Floridians confirmed dead
Charleston is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian with storm surges of up to 7ft as it hurtles towards the historic city after barreling through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated and at least 13 dead. Monster tempest Ian has recharged from a tropical storm back into...
Raleigh News & Observer
These three South Carolina restaurants rank among the best in the US. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s top-ranking restaurants — and you won’t have to travel far if you want to try all of them. That’s because all three are in the tourist hotspot of Charleston, according to results published Tuesday, Sept. 27. The South Carolina restaurants that were named among the top 10 best places to eat in the United States:
New Episode of Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders
It’s the latest epsiode of my true crime podcast, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders. Probate court played a big role int the Murdaugh alleged financial crimes. How did Alex get away with stealing millions? That’s why we decided to talk with a South Carolina probate judge. He explains what probate court handles, and […]
