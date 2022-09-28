Read full article on original website
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Fairfield Mirror
Fairfield Community Remembers Matt Tullis
Matthew R. Tullis, assistant professor of English, co-director of Digital Journalism and long-time mentor of The Mirror, passed away suddenly on Sept. 23, 2022. Tullis leaves behind his wife Alyssa and two children, Emery and Lily. He was 46 years old. When Tullis joined the Fairfield University community in August...
mainepublic.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
woodbridgetownnews.com
Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title
A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset. A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported. We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.
fox61.com
Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame to induct four 'exceptional' women
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four exceptional women will be added to the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame at the 29th Annual Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) Induction Ceremony and Celebration. Cora Lee Bentley Radcliffe, Jennifer Rizzotti, Lhakpa Sherpa and Suzy Whaley will be recognized for their exceptional work,...
NewsTimes
First CT Latin Fest comes to Stamford’s Palace Theater Oct. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sounds of reggaeton will fill the Palace Theater at 61 Atlantic Street on Oct. 7 when it hosts the first official CT Latin Fest, featuring reggaeton artist Ryan Castro. Music producer and event organizer, Chris Acosta of Stamford,...
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
zip06.com
Siobhan McAndrew: Going for A Walk
Suppose you had to walk 10 minutes to the well for drinkable water; 12 minutes to the river to wash clothes; two hours to the regional market. This is not a story about wagon-train pioneers settling the American West. It is a story about rural Haiti today. The walking times,...
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville
PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
Yale Daily News
Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate
With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
Eyewitness News
'Candlewood' is a haunting film about a family that moved to New Milford
We are talking to an Andover resident who was person in the world to ever swim across the English Channel from England to Belgium. Bobby Flay is talking about his brand-new culinary competition ‘Bobby's Triple Threat.’. Fighting Sickle Cell Disease. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Cole got a first-hand...
Showbiz411
Beloved Actress Lisa Banes’s Murderer Will Get Only 1-to-3 Years, Time to Recall Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg
Beloved actress Lisa Banes was killed July 14, 2021 when a scooter driver maliciously and willfully cut her down on Amsterdam Avenue behind Lincoln Center. She was 65 years old. Some of us had seen her six weeks earlier at a Memorial Day party. She was booming in her career.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
ctexaminer.com
Loss of Iconic Post Road Sign in Orange Sparks a Row on Social Media
ORANGE – The recent demolition of an iconic sign at Firelite Plaza has sparked a row on social media and accusations that town leaders and developers of the property could have done more to preserve a piece of local history. The sign stood along the Boston Post Road for...
NBC Connecticut
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
