ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte

Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Ian dumps heavy rain, strong winds east of Charlotte

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Hurricane Ian encroached into North Carolina, and counties east of Charlotte experienced very heavy rain and high winds. The storm made a second landfall at about 2 p.m. near Charleston. Flooding and power outages in the area remain a threat into the evening. Watch Channel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Overnight, moderate to heavy rain will continue along with occasional wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Friday evening weather update. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas

While flooding around Charlotte wasn't awful as Ian passed through, that wasn't the case everywhere in the Carolinas. Forecast is messy through Friday night, but is improving for the rest of the weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A few rain showers and breezy conditions could continue for Saturday. Video...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Concord, NC
WBTV

Chances for flooding around Mecklenburg County

U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of Friday evening, Ian...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Nearly 300 flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian

Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ian is trekking northwest across the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 5 hours ago. Wet, windy, and unsettled throughout the day for today with a risk for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Hurricane Ivan#Campground#First Alerts#Hurricane Ian
WBTV

Ian closing in on the South Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian will make a second U.S. landfall today along the South Carolina coast, just north of Charleston. As the storm pushes inland toward North Carolina, it will gradually weaken and should dissipate over the weekend in southwest Virginia. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Live Stream: Oak Island Water Rescue

OAK ISLAND, NC (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte-Metro area ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. All eyes are on Ian, including Oak Island, North Carolina. Here’s a live stream of what that area is seeing as Ian moves across the Carolinas. »...
OAK ISLAND, NC
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian

It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian starting Friday. As of right now, Ian is off Florida and is forecast to be a hurricane again later on Thursday. It should be a hurricane when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Weather IQ: The 'dirty' side of a hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricanes can devastate coastal areas with epic winds, dangerous storm surges and even spawn multiple tornadoes. But one side of the storm is far worse than any other. It's called the "dirty" part of the storm. What is the 'dirty' side of the storm?. Hurricanes rotate...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy