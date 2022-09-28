Read full article on original website
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
Ian dumps heavy rain, strong winds east of Charlotte
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Hurricane Ian encroached into North Carolina, and counties east of Charlotte experienced very heavy rain and high winds. The storm made a second landfall at about 2 p.m. near Charleston. Flooding and power outages in the area remain a threat into the evening. Watch Channel...
WBTV
Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Overnight, moderate to heavy rain will continue along with occasional wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
WBTV
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas
While flooding around Charlotte wasn't awful as Ian passed through, that wasn't the case everywhere in the Carolinas. Forecast is messy through Friday night, but is improving for the rest of the weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A few rain showers and breezy conditions could continue for Saturday. Video...
WBTV
Chances for flooding around Mecklenburg County
U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of Friday evening, Ian...
Split tree falls onto car, home while classes being taught in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved northwest through the Queen City Friday afternoon and it brought strong, steady rain and wind. About 6,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in Mecklenburg County as the storm moved through. Wind gusts in Charlotte reached at least 46 mph. There were several...
WBTV
Nearly 300 flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ian is trekking northwest across the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 5 hours ago. Wet, windy, and unsettled throughout the day for today with a risk for...
WBTV
Forecast is messy through Friday night, but is improving for the rest of the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue through Friday night, with rain diminishing into Saturday morning. Passing rain showers will develop at times on Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Gusty winds and heavy rain continue into Friday night. A...
WBTV
Ian closing in on the South Carolina coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian will make a second U.S. landfall today along the South Carolina coast, just north of Charleston. As the storm pushes inland toward North Carolina, it will gradually weaken and should dissipate over the weekend in southwest Virginia. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...
WBTV
Strong winds, heavy rain from Ian bring down trees, power lines across the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ian officially made landfall in the Carolinas just after 2 p.m. on Friday, and caused damage in Charlotte and its surrounding areas. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, more than 200,000 customers are currently without power across the Carolinas. Reports of downed power lines...
WBTV
Live Stream: Oak Island Water Rescue
OAK ISLAND, NC (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte-Metro area ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. All eyes are on Ian, including Oak Island, North Carolina. Here’s a live stream of what that area is seeing as Ian moves across the Carolinas. »...
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
WBTV
Charlotte organizations preparing relief efforts as Ian heads towards Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local organizations are stepping in to help those in the path of the storm. Some are already deployed to areas in Florida where the damage is extensive, while others are preparing to help communities across the Carolinas. From hot meals to water bottles and snacks, The...
WBTV
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian starting Friday. As of right now, Ian is off Florida and is forecast to be a hurricane again later on Thursday. It should be a hurricane when...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days: Heaviest rain, highest wind gusts expected Friday into Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday, as we expect the heaviest rain and highest wind gusts across the WBTV viewing area. Localized flooding and wind gusts over 35 mph are possible. Rain chances linger Sunday into early next week. Mornings:...
WBTV
Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County officials advise people to stay at home amid Ian
U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian
Weather IQ: The 'dirty' side of a hurricane
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricanes can devastate coastal areas with epic winds, dangerous storm surges and even spawn multiple tornadoes. But one side of the storm is far worse than any other. It's called the "dirty" part of the storm. What is the 'dirty' side of the storm?. Hurricanes rotate...
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
