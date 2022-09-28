Read full article on original website
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
WCAX
Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - An educator in Vergennes was picked as the next Vermont Teacher of the Year. Robyn Newton has taught physical education at Vergennes Union Elementary School for 27 years. “I value all of you who helped me be better and I hope I help you be better...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Dartmouth
The Look Ahead: Week 4
Football and men’s soccer kick off Ivy League play, women’s volleyball looks to continue its winning ways with two conference matchups, and women’s rugby plays a rematch of last year’s NIRA championship game. Friday, Sept. 30. Women’s Tennis. Women’s tennis will host the ITA Regionals...
Dartmouth
Luke Veenhuis, Thayer School of Engineering researcher, dies at age 30
Veenhuis was a software engineer and worked on an artificial intelligence project designed to aid doctors in developing treatment plans. Luke Veenhuis, a research assistant and software engineer at the Thayer School of Engineering, died this weekend at home in Wisconsin over the weekend, College President Phil Hanlon wrote in an email on Thursday.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Vermont volunteers race to Florida ahead of hurricane
The Red Cross of Northern New England is sending 10 volunteers to help out.
Springfield Entrepreneur's Expandable Cabin Can Set Itself Up in Different Locations
David Jaacks, a Springfield entrepreneur with a degree in architecture, hopes to transform the way the world lives with an expandable steel-frame cabin that can set itself up on legs in a variety of locations. The patented home is designed to leave the factory the size of a 20-foot-long shipping...
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
viatravelers.com
27 Fun & Best Things to Do in Manchester, Vermont
Manchester, a small town in southern Vermont, is where history, charm, and maple syrup meet. Nestled between the Green Mountains and the New York state border in the Green Mountain National Forest, outdoor adventures play a large part in Manchesterian daily life. It is a four-hour drive from Manhattan and a two-hour drive from Boston.
Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Jessica Mayotte gave birth in her sleep, and her child died soon thereafter. An ongoing trial is focused on whether her health care providers upheld the necessary standard of care when they discharged her from the hospital the night before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
NHPR
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
mountaintimes.info
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument
A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
Homophobic slur at field hockey game prompts Champlain Valley Union students to speak out against intolerance
Field hockey players from the high school penned a letter condemning hate speech after an incident during a recent game against Burr and Burton Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Homophobic slur at field hockey game prompts Champlain Valley Union students to speak out against intolerance.
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
NHPR
Ken Burns celebrates the life of his wife and longtime collaborator Amy Stechler
Acclaimed documentarian and longtime New Hampshire resident Amy Stechler died earlier this month. She was well known for her Emmy nominated film "The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo," as well as her work alongside filmmaker Ken Burns, to whom she was married for over a decade. All Things Considered...
