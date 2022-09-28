ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - An educator in Vergennes was picked as the next Vermont Teacher of the Year. Robyn Newton has taught physical education at Vergennes Union Elementary School for 27 years. “I value all of you who helped me be better and I hope I help you be better...
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
The Look Ahead: Week 4

Football and men’s soccer kick off Ivy League play, women’s volleyball looks to continue its winning ways with two conference matchups, and women’s rugby plays a rematch of last year’s NIRA championship game. Friday, Sept. 30. Women’s Tennis. Women’s tennis will host the ITA Regionals...
Luke Veenhuis, Thayer School of Engineering researcher, dies at age 30

Veenhuis was a software engineer and worked on an artificial intelligence project designed to aid doctors in developing treatment plans. Luke Veenhuis, a research assistant and software engineer at the Thayer School of Engineering, died this weekend at home in Wisconsin over the weekend, College President Phil Hanlon wrote in an email on Thursday.
Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
27 Fun & Best Things to Do in Manchester, Vermont

Manchester, a small town in southern Vermont, is where history, charm, and maple syrup meet. Nestled between the Green Mountains and the New York state border in the Green Mountain National Forest, outdoor adventures play a large part in Manchesterian daily life. It is a four-hour drive from Manhattan and a two-hour drive from Boston.
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
