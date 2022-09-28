Read full article on original website
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in OctoberCheryl E Preston
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
WHSV
Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg named to list of top college towns; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Lynchburg named one of 25 best college towns in U.S. Lynchburg has been named by Travel & Leisure as one of the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.”
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
pmg-va.com
Joseph Wesley Shackford – Elder of the Methodist Church, Passed Away Suddenly at Early Chapel in Bedford County in 1909
The Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library would like to highlight Rev. Joseph Wesley Shackford who was a Methodist minister in the Bedford community as well as in Lynchburg, Virginia. Below is his obituary which was featured in The Baltimore Sun Newspaper in Baltimore, Maryland. The newspaper article is dated Sunday, September 12, 1909 — Page 5.
pmg-va.com
Billy S. Tyree, 82, Bedford
Billy Smith Tyree, 82, of Bedford, formerly of Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late George W. Tyree and Birchie Kate Richards Tyree. Bill was the baby of the family and...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
cardinalnews.org
State approves historical marker for Ingles Ferry in Radford
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has approved eight new historical markers. They are in the counties of Amelia, Fairfax, King and Queen, and Powhatan; the cities of Fredericksburg, Radford, and Richmond; and the town of Colonial Beach. The department advises that “DHR creates markers not to ‘honor’ their subjects...
pmg-va.com
Church News
Join us for Sunday School at 9:45 AM and at 11:00 AM for Morning Worship. Children’s Church and the Nursery are both available. Our Morning Service is accessible for viewing on Facebook Live (Bedford Baptist Church Bedford, VA) or you can view our livestream service on our website: bedfordbaptist.org. At the bottom of the page, click on either the Facebook or YouTube icons. We are excited to have Rev. Michael Khol and his family as part of our Church family. Lots of new and exciting things are happening at Bedford Baptist Church. Now that the pandemic is mostly behind us, if you’re looking for a Church Home, please consider joining us on Sunday morning. Wednesday night suppers are back in full force, starting at 6:00 PM, no reservation needed. Donations are appreciated to fund Community Ministries. Also, plan to stay for Prayer Meeting and Bible Study at 6:45 PM. October is full of thrilling activities. October 9th will be “Awesome Autumn Family Fun”. A trip to Jeter Farm Pumpkin Patch is planned for the 23rd, Pumpkin Caroling at Nobel — Elks Home Campus on the 30th and then on the 31st will be our fabulous “Truck or Treat” starting at 5:00 pm. in the church parking lot. This past Sunday we kicked off our “Operations Christmas Child” campaign. Everyone is encouraged to pick up a shoe box or two and return them on Dedication Sunday, November 20th . Join us on Friday evenings “Pick-Up” Bluegrass/Gospel Jam session on Friday evenings from 7- 9 PM. Attendance has been high, so come early and get a good seat. As always, we invite everyone to take part in the Ministry at Bedford Baptist Church. For information concerning any of these events, please contact the Church Office at 540-586-9564 or check out our website: www.bedfordbaptist.org.
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
pmg-va.com
Patricia H. Robinson, 76 Lynchburg
Patricia Herndon Robinson, 76 of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Herndon, Sr. and Dorothy Herdon. She is survived by a daughter, Tina Dudley and a son, Robert J. Lamm. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are...
cardinalnews.org
The politics of March pressing assault charges against Williams
So much of the language we use to describe politics comes from more muscular venues – law, sports, even war – that sometimes we forget those words are only used metaphorically. We say, for instance, that one politician has “charged” another – Smith charges Jones will raise taxes,...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville preps for remnants of Ian
City of Danville departments are mobilizing in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which are expected to arrive on Friday morning and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph, for much of the weekend. The periods of rain...
pmg-va.com
Montvale School Preservation Foundation Imagines Their Own Possibilities
Earlier this summer, I was delighted to read a great piece in the paper by Vicki Gardner about the Smith Mountain Lake Center. Her theme “Imagine the Possibilities” resonated with me on another project taking place in Montvale. I’ve been away from Bedford County for the better part of 30 years. Everytime I come home, I drive by the old Montvale High School and imagine all the possibilities for this building and land. In previous letters to the paper, I’ve shared some of these ideas. When I attended the school (K -7thgrade)in the late ‘70’s/early ’80’s, it was the center of the community. Just like Vicki indicated in her letter about the vacant Grand Home Furnishings Show room at the Lake, I, too, am filled with enthusiasm about the old Montvale School building. This building that once served as a hub for events, entertainment, education and meetings, can once again fulfill that role. What many of you may not know is that a passionate and dedicated group from Montvale has formed their own independent 501 c3 non-profit organization. The Montvale School Preservation Foundation was created to save the building from further deterioration, restore it, and create a community center that will serve the Montvale area with programming and activities that are truly endless in possibility. Forgive me, Vicki Gardner, for borrowing from your list of possibilities for our beautiful old building that still has so much life left in her to give to the good people of Montvale.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Food Truck Rodeo returns
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Get ready to pack an appetite, because Christiansburg’s Food Truck Rodeo is back. The event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature dozens of food trucks across the Roanoke and New River Valleys. Plus, there will be a lineup of live entertainment, vendors, and various beer and bourbons.
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
cardinalnews.org
Former Tech quarterback now a Heisman contender at Tennessee
In a rare event, the Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams find themselves in the same boat after the fourth week of the season. They aren’t anywhere near college football’s top 10 and the Sagarin Rankings published by USA Today has them at No. 75 (UVa) and No. 98 (Virginia Tech) after the first four games.
